How These Nigerians Graduated With Top Honours at Universities Abroad

Every year, Nigerians across the world prove that academic excellence can travel far beyond home. From Turkey to the United Kingdom and Canada, young Nigerians are graduating with First Class Honours, perfect GPAs and some of the highest academic distinctions their universities have to offer. Behind each achievement is a different story of hard work, sacrifice, resilience and, in some cases, navigating life in a new country while pursuing an education.

These Nigerians, who have graduated at the top of their classes and earned notable academic honours abroad, shared their stories with us. Let’s look at some of them:

Amaka Jasmine Oberhiri — Turkey

Amaka Jasmine Oberhiri, from Delta State, Nigeria, became the Best Graduating Student and Valedictorian of the Class of 2025 at Nisantasi University in Turkey, where she earned a First Class degree in New Media and Communication. Her journey was far from straightforward. After graduating as the best student and valedictorian of her secondary school in 2018, she spent more than two years waiting for university admission in Nigeria before eventually exploring opportunities abroad. She moved to Turkey in 2021, where she had to navigate a new culture and language, financial difficulties, accommodation challenges, documentation issues, COVID-19 and two major earthquakes, all while maintaining academic excellence. Despite these challenges, she graduated at the top of her class and became a representative of Nigerian excellence on an international stage.

Read her story here.

Stephanie and Isabel Offor — United Kingdom

Sisters Stephanie and Isabel Offor both graduated with First Class Honours from UK universities in the same year. Stephanie studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leicester, where her academic excellence had already earned her the 2025 Goldsmith Prize for outstanding work during her placement year. Isabel studied Law and Business at Nottingham Trent University and was one of just 11 students in her cohort of 47 to graduate with First Class Honours. Their achievement was celebrated not only as a family milestone but also as an example of resilience, hard work and academic excellence across two demanding disciplines. Stephanie is set to begin work as a manufacturing engineer with Caterpillar, while Isabel has encouraged others to dream boldly, work hard and believe in themselves.

Read about their journey here.

Chinedu Wisdom — Canada

Chinedu Wisdom went from studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos to earning a 4.0/4.0 GPA in an MSc in General Management at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, where his thesis on corporate responses to climate risks was rated Outstanding by both internal and external examiners. Beyond his academic performance, Chinedu distinguished himself through leadership and community service, earning several honours including the university’s Chancellor’s Graduate Award, its top recognition for graduate academic excellence and leadership, as well as the Fry Family Foundation Graduate Leadership Award and other distinctions. His journey also involved navigating financial pressures, cultural adjustment, immigration challenges and raising two children with his wife while completing his studies. For Chinedu, the achievement represents not just academic success but the sacrifices of his family and his desire to use his education to make a difference in his community.

Read his story here.