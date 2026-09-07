How to Graduate With First Class Honours: Four UNILAG Scholars Share Their Strategies

Ever wondered what it genuinely takes to walk away with a First Class degree from a Nigerian federal university? Is it endless cramming, pure genius, or just an impossible amount of luck? Beyond the intense preparation and the unspoken anxiety that accompanies every exam season, the path to academic excellence is often far more structured, and achievable, than many assume.

Following a series of conversations with standout scholars from the University of Lagos, a common thread emerges: graduating at the top of your class isn’t about effortless genius or luck. It comes down to deliberate daily habits, clear mindsets, and a willingness to lean on others.

Here, four outstanding graduates—including three overall best graduating students who achieved flawless 5.00 CGPAs—share the personal strategies, sacrifices, and systems that carried them across the finish line.

Benedict Umeozor: The Power of Daily Routine

For Benedict Umeozor, who finished with a perfect 5.00 CGPA across six years in the Faculty of Business Administration, record-breaking success was never a Day One expectation. It was a goal that evolved around his 300 Level after watching a previous valedictorian take the stage at a UNILAG convocation. Seeing someone else achieve the feat made it feel tangible, prompting him to build the systems necessary to mirror it.

Achieving a flawless record whilst balancing a demanding work schedule meant making severe sacrifices—most notably trading sleep and social gatherings for study hours. Returning home as late as 11:00 p.m. on many nights, Benedict made it a strict rule to open his books before going to bed, proving that consistency always outweighs volume.

His strategy relied heavily on starting early each semester to eliminate exam anxiety, consulting senior students for past question patterns, and utilising modern tools like artificial intelligence to break down complex concepts into practical scenarios rather than memorising textbook definitions word-for-word.

Similoluwa Scott: Self-Awareness and the Strength of Community

Graduating as the sole First Class student from the Department of Geosciences, Similoluwa Scott proved that an academic journey is rarely linear. Having started her university career with a 3.5 GPA, her transition to the top of her department came through intentional self-awareness, active collaboration, and an understanding that nobody succeeds entirely on their own.

Recognising her own personal distractions, Similoluwa adopted strict boundaries during exam periods, such as handing her phone over to friends to maintain focus. Facing a bulky curriculum, she turned study sessions into collaborative discussions with peers, finding that knowledge-sharing made complex coursework significantly easier to digest.

Her key advice for anyone feeling stuck is to recognise that information is everything—talking to senior colleagues, seeking guidance, and surrounding yourself with a supportive network can completely redefine your academic outcome, no matter where your GPA started.

Samuel Badekale: Clear Systems and Teaching as a Tool

Hailing from Mushin, Samuel Badekale set out with a clear vision: to prove that a person’s background or immediate circumstances do not define their future. Finishing with a 5.00 CGPA in Cell Biology and Genetics as an Overall Best Graduating Student, Samuel approached his degree with meticulous planning and community-minded purpose.

Rather than relying on overnight study sessions or last-minute cramming, Samuel built a structured timetable at the start of every semester, setting daily targets aimed at securing an ‘A’ in every course. One of his most effective techniques involved simplifying complex scientific concepts and teaching them to his classmates, a method that solidified his own understanding while lifting those around him.

He emphasises the importance of understanding your unique learning style—whether visual, collaborative, or independent—and remaining grounded in your core motivation when academic pressure mounts.

Haroun Adebakin: Character and Unwavering Discipline

Also graduating with a perfect 5.00 CGPA from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Haroun Adebakin views academic achievement less as a rigid plan and more as a reflection of personal character. To Haroun, while schedules are easily disrupted by life’s dynamics, internal discipline and mindset remain steadfast.

His journey was built on the understanding that success requires patience, fortitude, and a refusal to yield when obstacles arise. Believing that what occupies a student’s mind ultimately shapes their actions, he advocates for a positive, step-by-step approach to university life rather than rushing or feeling overwhelmed by the end goal.

For Haroun, earning a First Class in a federal university is fundamentally about self-belief paired with quiet diligence, reminding prospective scholars that history continually repeats itself for those who stay committed to the principles of discipline and revision.