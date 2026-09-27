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Omowunmi Dada Wore Turquoise & Black to the Black Market Guinness World Record Premiere

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Omowunmi Dada Wore Turquoise & Black to the Black Market Guinness World Record Premiere

Executive co-producer and star Omowunmi Dada wore a custom turquoise and black structured top with wide-leg trousers to the historic Black Market movie premiere at TBS Lagos.
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Omowunmi Dada wearing high-waisted charcoal trousers and a turquoise top, styled by Kingsley Okoye Rex for Black Market premiere

Omowunmi Dada styled by Creative Director Kingsley Okoye Rex for the Black Market premiere in Lagos.

When you executive produce a film, star in it, and then watch that film set its sights on a Guinness World Record, you show up to its premiere in the most stylish way possible.

That is exactly what Omowunmi Dada did for the historic premiere of Black Market at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on Saturday, 26th September 2026. The actress, who plays Adesua as part of the film’s lead trio, also serves as an executive co-producer, so the record-breaking turnout of more than 51,000 moviegoers made the night an especially big one for her.

And for an occasion this major, Omowunmi went for a look that was anything but ordinary.

Omowunmi Dada seated on concrete bleachers in a custom turquoise and black outfit at the Black Market Lagos premiere

Black Market star and executive co-producer Omowunmi Dada at Tafawa Balewa Square for the record-setting premiere.

Styled by Creative Director Kingsley Okoye Rex, she wore a cropped turquoise-blue top with wide square lines, structured shoulder pads and fitted balloon sleeves. The bodice and sleeves were broken up with black geometric patches and raw contrast stitching, giving the top a graphic finish that immediately drew the eye.

Close framing of Omowunmi Dada showing the black geometric patches and stitching on her turquoise cropped top

Detail of the structured geometric patchwork on Omowunmi Dada’s custom turquoise top at the Black Market premiere.

She paired it with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in textured charcoal-black woven fabric. Subtle horizontal weave lines ran across the trousers, while tiny cut-out details added another layer of texture before the relaxed silhouette fell towards her black pointed-toe patent heels.

The accessories stayed sleek and structured. Omowunmi carried a black crocodile-embossed YSL envelope clutch and wore slim rectangular rimless sunglasses with gold accents, alongside a gold wristwatch and statement rings.

Omowunmi Dada holding a black crocodile-embossed YSL clutch bag and wearing rectangular sunglasses at the Black Market premiere

Omowunmi Dada accessorises her premiere look with a black crocodile-embossed YSL envelope clutch for Black Market in Lagos

Her honey-blonde bob, styled with a soft side part, completed the look, giving the actress a fresh finishing touch for a night that already had plenty to celebrate.

With Black Market now holding the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a single-location film screening, Omowunmi had every reason to make her premiere look count. And she certainly arrived dressed for the occasion.

Omowunmi Dada standing in the Tafawa Balewa Square stands ahead of the 51,000 attendee Black Market movie screening

Omowunmi Dada standing in the Tafawa Balewa Square stands ahead of the 51,000 attendee Black Market movie screening

Executive co-producer Omowunmi Dada styled by Kingsley Okoye Rex in a structured turquoise cropped top at the Black Market movie premiere at Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos

Executive co-producer Omowunmi Dada styled by Kingsley Okoye Rex in a structured turquoise cropped top at the Black Market movie premiere at Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos

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Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram

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