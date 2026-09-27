Omowunmi Dada Wore Turquoise & Black to the Black Market Guinness World Record Premiere

When you executive produce a film, star in it, and then watch that film set its sights on a Guinness World Record, you show up to its premiere in the most stylish way possible.

That is exactly what Omowunmi Dada did for the historic premiere of Black Market at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on Saturday, 26th September 2026. The actress, who plays Adesua as part of the film’s lead trio, also serves as an executive co-producer, so the record-breaking turnout of more than 51,000 moviegoers made the night an especially big one for her.

And for an occasion this major, Omowunmi went for a look that was anything but ordinary.

Styled by Creative Director Kingsley Okoye Rex, she wore a cropped turquoise-blue top with wide square lines, structured shoulder pads and fitted balloon sleeves. The bodice and sleeves were broken up with black geometric patches and raw contrast stitching, giving the top a graphic finish that immediately drew the eye.

She paired it with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in textured charcoal-black woven fabric. Subtle horizontal weave lines ran across the trousers, while tiny cut-out details added another layer of texture before the relaxed silhouette fell towards her black pointed-toe patent heels.

The accessories stayed sleek and structured. Omowunmi carried a black crocodile-embossed YSL envelope clutch and wore slim rectangular rimless sunglasses with gold accents, alongside a gold wristwatch and statement rings.

Her honey-blonde bob, styled with a soft side part, completed the look, giving the actress a fresh finishing touch for a night that already had plenty to celebrate.

With Black Market now holding the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a single-location film screening, Omowunmi had every reason to make her premiere look count. And she certainly arrived dressed for the occasion.

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Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram