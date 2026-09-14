Watch Tyler Perry Dance Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

Tyler Perry did not just walk onto The Jennifer Hudson Show—he danced his way in, and that iconic Spirit Tunnel was bouncing right along with him! Kicking off Season 5 as JHud’s special guest, the filmmaker and mogul turned the hallway into a whole mood from the moment he stepped through.

He kept his fit sharp in a crisp white leather jacket with a black collar band, a black top, tailored trousers, and a gold-buckled Gucci belt. Clean, simple, and sleek—until the music dropped and the sways took over. Clapping along to the beat, he strutted down the corridor while staff and crew cheered him on.

And social media had an absolute field day! Everyone watching immediately spotted the hips and the footwork, with fans declaring that Madea herself was fighting to burst out right there on the carpet. Between jokes that Tyler was battling to keep Mabel Simmons tucked away and viewers laughing that Madea was taking over his body mid-strut, the entrance became an instant favourite.

The welcome turned into a full choir moment when the crew broke out into a customized chant: “Tyler Perry at The Jennifer Hudson Show, a living legend walking to the stage… Tyler Perry!” And once he sat down on the sofa, JHud used her signature charm to get him to sing a brief song together right there during the interview.

Between his hallway sways, the custom choir chant, Madea banter, and a short tune with JHud on the couch, Tyler gave everyone a hall-of-fame entrance to remember.

Watch him dance below