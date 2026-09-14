Omowunmi Dada’s Sculpted Gold & Black Gown Is Quite the TIFF Red Carpet Look | See Photos

Maybe we should start with “clear road” for the leading lady of Baba Segi! Did you see the way Omowunmi Dada pulled up to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives? She came through in gold and black, wearing a custom Somobysomo gown with a sculpted strapless bodice, mosaic-like metallic detailing and a sweeping train that stretched across the carpet.

The strapless gown begins with a fitted bodice that hugs her figure through the waist and hips before opening into a sweeping mermaid silhouette and floor-length trumpet train. But the real conversation starts with the detailing. Set against dark mesh, metallic gold and bronze geometric appliqués spread across the gown in mosaic-like patterns, starting around the waist and fanning out down the skirt. The placement draws attention to the shape of the dress while giving the black base a completely different texture.

The bodice brings another layer of detail with a sweetheart neckline and sculpted spiral embroidery across the bust. The sheer, panelled mesh creates negative space around the design, while the fitted construction keeps the silhouette sleek. Turn the dress around and there is even more to see, with a low keyhole back, thin cross-straps and a centre zip leading into that sweeping train.

Styled by ZackStyling Luxury, Omowunmi kept the accessories in the same gold and green family. She wore statement earrings shaped like organic gold leaves with deep-green stones, a matching oversized green gemstone ring and a gold filigree cuff bracelet. Together, they added colour without taking attention away from the gown’s geometric detailing.

Her beauty look followed the same clean approach. Omowunmi wore her hair in a slicked-down low bun with precise edges, keeping her neckline and shoulders clear. Warm bronze eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner, bronzed skin and a glossy nude lip completed the look.

And with The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives making its Toronto International Film Festival debut, Omowunmi brought a distinctly Nigerian fashion presence to the international red carpet. From the sculpted spiral bust to the gold and bronze appliqués and sweeping trumpet train, this Somobysomo gown had plenty of details worth stopping for.

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Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram