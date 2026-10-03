Osas Ighodaro Took the High Fashion Icon Theme Into Sculptural Ivory & Gold

At first glance, you see ivory and gold. Then you notice the corset. Then the enormous fan-shaped skirt. Then the hair. Osas Ighodaro’s latest red carpet look keeps revealing another detail the longer you look at it.

For the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience, the theme was High Fashion Icon, and Osas took it in a decidedly sculptural direction. Her ivory and gold creation brought together a strapless corset, an exaggerated fan-pleated skirt, traditional African hair artistry and layers of gold and pearl detailing, giving the entire look plenty to discover.

The dress starts with a strapless sweetheart-neckline corset made from rich ivory fabric, decorated with gilded gold floral scrollwork and subtle crystal detailing along the boning lines. At the waist, the silhouette opens into a structured, fan-pleated skirt shaped into an inverted-heart form, with ivory fabric panels radiating outwards from the centre.

Thin metallic gold stripes run across the skirt, while a heavy border of golden beadwork and clustered accents finishes the hem. Against the ivory fabric, the different textures give the skirt dimension while keeping the colour story focused on just two shades.

Stylist Makililo Nelson A completed the look with hair that deserves its own close-up. Osas wore a traditional threaded hairstyle wrapped in black thread and gold wire, with the materials shaped into geometric knots above a neat, straight-cut fringe. The angular construction of the hairstyle echoes the shape of the gown without competing with it.

Her beauty look stayed warm and defined, with bronze eyeshadow, liquid eyeliner and a glossy lip. Cluster drop earrings in gold and pearl framed her face, while a large cushion-cut yellow gemstone ring added another hit of colour to the ivory-and-gold palette.

For those who may need a quick refresher, Osas Ighodaro is an award-winning Nigerian-American actress, host, producer and humanitarian. She has built a notable career across Nollywood and African media, appearing on screen while also taking on hosting and producing roles. Her red carpet wardrobe has become another part of her public style profile, particularly when she leans into sculptural silhouettes and statement styling.

There is also plenty to borrow from this High Fashion Icon look if you are dressing for a major occasion. A sculpted corset or exaggerated skirt can give an outfit a strong outline before you add any accessories, while contrasting smooth fabric with metallic embroidery, beadwork or thread detailing creates texture without requiring a busy colour palette.

Osas’ styling also makes a strong case for treating hair as part of the overall silhouette. Her threaded hairstyle follows the geometric language of the gown, with the black thread and gold wire picking up details from the ivory-and-gold dress. Add a few well-chosen accessories, rather than competing pieces, and the result is a look where every detail has room to be seen.

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Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram