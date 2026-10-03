Connect with us

Scoop Style

Osas Ighodaro Took the High Fashion Icon Theme Into Sculptural Ivory & Gold

Scoop Style

Mercy Eke’s High Fashion Icon Look Pairs Ice Blue Velvet With Cobalt and Pearls

Scoop Style

Veekee James Shows Up in Sculptural Oxblood Leather for the Grand Red Carpet Experience

Music Scoop

Fireboy DML Sets October 16 Release Date for Fifth Album “ZUKO!”

BN TV Music Scoop

Mr. P’s “Chukwu Mee” Video Is a Celebration of Faith and Igbo Culture

BN TV Music Scoop

Kizz Daniel’s “Owo Oluwa” Video Is a Tribute to Faith, Grace & His Late Parents

Scoop Style

Mercy Eke Serves Sculptural Maroon in Second Birthday Look & Unveils a New G-Wagon

News Scoop

Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri Makes History as Morocco’s First Female Prime Minister

Scoop Style

Three Stylish Ways Veekee James, Olandria and Tobe Ugeh Are Wearing Blue

Movies & TV Scoop

Keivo Disqualified From BBNaija Season 11 After Physical Altercation With Tram

Scoop

Osas Ighodaro Took the High Fashion Icon Theme Into Sculptural Ivory & Gold

Osas Ighodaro interpreted the BN20 High Fashion Icon theme in a custom ivory and gold corset gown with a fan-pleated heart skirt and threaded African hair artistry.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Osas Ighodaro leaning against a wooden wall wearing a heart-shaped fan skirt and gold-embroidered corset at BN20 Grand Red Carpet.

Osas Ighodaro bringing architectural silhouette and metallic detailing to the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience.

At first glance, you see ivory and gold. Then you notice the corset. Then the enormous fan-shaped skirt. Then the hair. Osas Ighodaro’s latest red carpet look keeps revealing another detail the longer you look at it.

For the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience, the theme was High Fashion Icon, and Osas took it in a decidedly sculptural direction. Her ivory and gold creation brought together a strapless corset, an exaggerated fan-pleated skirt, traditional African hair artistry and layers of gold and pearl detailing, giving the entire look plenty to discover.

Osas Ighodaro posing in a custom ivory and gold corset dress with African threaded geometric knots for the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Osas Ighodaro showcasing custom gold floral scrollwork and African hair artistry at the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience.

The dress starts with a strapless sweetheart-neckline corset made from rich ivory fabric, decorated with gilded gold floral scrollwork and subtle crystal detailing along the boning lines. At the waist, the silhouette opens into a structured, fan-pleated skirt shaped into an inverted-heart form, with ivory fabric panels radiating outwards from the centre.

Thin metallic gold stripes run across the skirt, while a heavy border of golden beadwork and clustered accents finishes the hem. Against the ivory fabric, the different textures give the skirt dimension while keeping the colour story focused on just two shades.

Osas Ighodaro in a full-length ivory and gold heart-silhouette gown for the High Fashion Icon theme at BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet.

Osas Ighodaro embodying the High Fashion Icon dress code at the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Stylist Makililo Nelson A completed the look with hair that deserves its own close-up. Osas wore a traditional threaded hairstyle wrapped in black thread and gold wire, with the materials shaped into geometric knots above a neat, straight-cut fringe. The angular construction of the hairstyle echoes the shape of the gown without competing with it.

Her beauty look stayed warm and defined, with bronze eyeshadow, liquid eyeliner and a glossy lip. Cluster drop earrings in gold and pearl framed her face, while a large cushion-cut yellow gemstone ring added another hit of colour to the ivory-and-gold palette.

Osas Ighodaro displaying African threaded hair wrapped in gold wire with pearl drop earrings and a cushion-cut yellow gemstone ring.

Osas Ighodaro’s African threaded hair sculpture and gold jewelry details for the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience.

For those who may need a quick refresher, Osas Ighodaro is an award-winning Nigerian-American actress, host, producer and humanitarian. She has built a notable career across Nollywood and African media, appearing on screen while also taking on hosting and producing roles. Her red carpet wardrobe has become another part of her public style profile, particularly when she leans into sculptural silhouettes and statement styling.

There is also plenty to borrow from this High Fashion Icon look if you are dressing for a major occasion. A sculpted corset or exaggerated skirt can give an outfit a strong outline before you add any accessories, while contrasting smooth fabric with metallic embroidery, beadwork or thread detailing creates texture without requiring a busy colour palette.

Osas’ styling also makes a strong case for treating hair as part of the overall silhouette. Her threaded hairstyle follows the geometric language of the gown, with the black thread and gold wire picking up details from the ivory-and-gold dress. Add a few well-chosen accessories, rather than competing pieces, and the result is a look where every detail has room to be seen.

Osas Ighodaro wearing a strapless ivory corset with gold embroidery and threaded updos at the BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Osas Ighodaro displaying gilded corset embroidery and geometric hair knots at the BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Osas Ighodaro standing in a hallway wearing an inverted heart fan-pleated skirt for BellaNaija at 20 Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Osas Ighodaro making a red carpet statement in avant-garde ivory and gold tailored design for BellaNaija at 20.

***
Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php