U.S. Consulate General Highlights Fashion’s Role in Expanding U.S.-Nigeria Commercial Ties During Lagos Fashion Week

U.S. Consul General Brandon Hudspeth delivering remarks at the event hosted at the Consul General’s residence in Lagos.

Consulate General Lagos recently recognized the contributions of Lagos Fashion Week founder Omoyemi Akerele at a lunch held at the height of Lagos Fashion Week 2026. The event recognized Akerele’s vision in connecting Nigerian designers with American consumers and creating new opportunities for U.S. businesses. The occasion brought together designers, entrepreneurs, and creative leaders to highlight fashion’s role in strengthening U.S.-Nigeria ties.

“It’s an honor to celebrate Lagos Fashion Week 2026 with so many of Nigeria’s most talented designers and creative leaders. For 15 years, Omoyemi has built one of Africa’s premier fashion showcases, connecting Nigerian designers with American buyers and retailers and showing how trade creates opportunity for both our countries,” said U.S. Consul General Brandon Hudspeth.

In attendance was also award-winning American-born actress and producer Osas Ighodaro. Guests also experienced a new fashion themed game developed by Lagos based Maliyo Games, highlighting fashion’s growing links with technology and entertainment.

Fashion is a major global industry, supporting jobs and commercial activity across design, retail, and related sectors including in both the United States and Nigeria. U.S. consumers spent an estimated $560 billion on clothing and footwear in 2025, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. For Nigeria’s fashion industry, access to the American market offers a pathway to expand the reach of Nigerian designers while offering entry points into Africa for U.S. retailers and businesses.

Since founding Lagos Fashion Week in 2011, Omoyemi Akerele has built the platform into one of Africa’s leading fashion showcases. Its 2025 edition featured more than 60 designers and welcomed approximately 15,000 guests.

Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) has also become a bridge to the American fashion industry. Leading American singer Ciara walked the LFW runway in 2025, while Studio 189, the label co-founded by American actress Rosario Dawson, has shown collections in Lagos. New York-based Nigerian designer Tia Adeola has also featured her collections at LFW as well as American media outlets including Vogue and Essence being among the leading U.S. outlets that have covered the shows.

LFW helps Nigerian designers explore the U.S. market through trade shows such as Coterie and NYNOW in New York and Liberty Fairs in Miami. Luxury retailer Moda Operandi has offered LFW designers access to American shoppers, while The Folklore, founded by American entrepreneur Amira Rasool, links African brands with U.S. buyers including through its partnership with Nordstrom.

The U.S. Mission will continue to champion commercial ties across Nigeria’s fashion, film, music, gaming, and other creative industries, supporting U.S. businesses and augmenting bilateral trade.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for US Consulate General