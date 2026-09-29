Remita Launches New Super Mobile App To Bring More Of Everyday Finance Into One Place

‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director/CEO, Remita Payment Services Limited, at the launch of the Remita App during Nigeria Fintech Week, held at the Wole Soyinka Centre, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

After more than 20 years of building the infrastructure that has powered payments across Nigeria, Remita is bringing that expertise into everyday personal finance with the launch of its new super mobile app.

Unveiled at Nigeria Fintech Week 2026 in Lagos on Tuesday, September 22, the app brings together multiple bank accounts, everyday payments and money-management tools in one place, while laying the foundation for a wider ecosystem for everyday personal finance management.

From checking accounts across different banks and paying electricity bills to managing subscriptions, sending money to family, setting recurring payments, creating budgets and tracking spending, the Remita App is designed to bring more of the financial activities people deal with every day into one place.

Speaking about the launch, ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director/CEO, Remita Payment Services, said the app represents the next step for a company that has spent more than two decades helping organisations and institutions move money.

L-R: Mrs Bola Fashola, Vice President, Nubian American Advanced College, Lekki; ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director/CEO, Remita Payment Services Limited; Mrs Ololade Salvador, Special Adviser, American Women Club, Ikosi Isheri; and Hon. Alfie Braimoh, former Commissioner for Business, Trade and Cooperatives, Edo State, and Founder, SACFruits/Prompt2power, at the event. “We have been in the business of making everyday payments easier for people for over 20 years, and this represents a landmark for us as we move boldly into the consumer and retail space. While other platforms innovate around products, we are innovating the ecosystem, bringing everybody together to serve the customer’s full financial life. There has been a lot of learning about what people want, and we are bringing that experience into the Remita App to change how people manage their finances. This is well beyond payments. This is a transformation of lifestyle, an expansion of access to financial services and greater ease,” he remarked.

That shift is also about addressing the reality of how many people manage their money today. A salary may come into one bank, savings may sit in another, while bills, subscriptions, family transfers and other expenses are handled across different platforms.

According to Adedayo Adewale, Head, Consumer and Retail Business, Remita, this fragmentation was one of the reasons behind the new app.

“One of the challenges we have responded to is that individuals in Nigeria have fragmented financial services. Today, they have different apps for different needs but would rather do away with the stress of moving between multiple applications. They want to be able to start and complete their financial transactions from one place.”

Users can connect multiple bank accounts through participating institutions and carry out everyday transactions including transfers, airtime and data purchases, electricity and other bill payments, government and merchant payments, as well as set up recurring payments, create budgets and track their spending.

The app also takes the experience beyond Nigeria. Through Remita’s partnership with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), users can transfer funds from their local bank accounts to accounts in other participating African countries directly through the app.

L-R: Dr Stanley Jacob, President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Fintech Association of Nigeria; Mrs Ifeyinwa Okoli, CEO, Jetsoft Limited; Chief Dr Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action; and DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director/CEO, Remita Payment Services Limited, at the event.

Remita says the consumer offering will continue to grow as more capabilities and services are introduced through its banking and financial partners.

For consumers, the idea is simple: whether it is receiving a salary, paying an electricity bill, keeping up with subscriptions, sending money to family or keeping track of everyday spending, more of their financial life can now be managed from one place.

Members of the Remita team pose for a group photograph during the launch of the Remita App.

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