The Lagos Leather Fair 2023 starts off with an exclusive Leather Cocktail Event | Here is how it turned out

It was all glitz and glamour at the cocktail event to kick off the sixth edition of the Lagos Leather Fair. The event had in attendance key stakeholders, influencers, and the media. An amazing live band was in place to fill the room with beautiful sounds and masterful musical expressions.

The event also featured a beautiful spoken word rendition by Kemi Adedipe who kept the audience spell bound in a heartfelt poetry redition. The cocktail event also provided attendees the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, fashion enthusiasts, and other players in the leather industry. This was a great opportunity to build relationships, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

The cocktail event was more than just a social gathering. It also functioned as a private tour of the event, as the convener, Femi Olayebi facilitated a tour of the exhibition area for a first-time view. This gave attendees an opportunity to have a sneak peek of what to expect at the fair and first purchase of any of the amazing wears from exhibitor stands.

At the cocktail event which was anchored by the spectacular on-air personality and broadcaster, Ronke Giwa, had in attendance representatives of the sponsors such as the MD CEO Remita, Deremi Atanda and the Group Chief Marketing Officer Leadway Holdings, Labeodan who both gave remarks as to their excellence of the fair, their unwavering support of the leather sector and the made in Nigeria brand.

On June 17th and 18th, 2023 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, the fair will be featuring other exciting activities such as conversations, social media and marketing presentations using a case study review of different brands as well as workshops for upcoming designers. The fair will also feature established leather brands that will showcase their latest collections through unique presentations.

In conclusion, the Lagos Leather Fair 2023 kicked off on a high note with a leather cocktail event that was both entertaining and informative. The event provided a platform for attendees to have a first-hand experience of what to expect at the fair, connect with industry leaders, and explore potential collaborations. The Lagos Leather Fair 2023 has a lot more in store ahead. Taking hints from the cocktail event it promises to be something special.

