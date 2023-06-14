The Future of African Creatives: Explore and Elevate at Lagos Leather Fair 2023

One of the biggest leather fair in West Africa, Lagos Leather Fair is back for its 2023 edition, which will also play host to the first LLF exclusive masterclass, conversations and a series of workshops from June 15th, 17th, and 18th at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. The exclusive masterclass, conversations and workshops are designed to develop business and leather skills, network with other professionals in the industry, and stay up to date on the latest trends.

The activities will be led by some of the most renowned experts in the leather industry from different parts of the globe. The founder and director of WE are Coco, Alessandra Bell, will lead the first and exclusive LLF masterclass on June 15th, sharing the keys to African brands’ global success in her talk on “Cracking Global Markets: How African Brands Can Grow from Local to Global.”

The workshops will cover a wide range of topics, from The Process of Shoemaking to The Fundamentals of Growing Your Business Through Social Media. Several conversations on “How It Started, How It’s Going: Stories from LLF Designers” will also be shared. Other topics such as “The Future of African Creatives: How Well Are We Doing and How Can We Do Better?”, “Why Some Brands Fail and Why Some Thrive,” “The Dynamics of Running a Creative Business,” and “Telling the African Story, One Designer at a Time” will also be discussed.

In addition to the exclusive masterclass, conversations, and workshops, there will also be all-day exhibitions where attendees can see the latest products and services from the leather industry. There will also be a runway showcasing the work of some of Nigeria’s top fashion designers.

The Lagos Leather Fair is not only a showcase of Nigerian leather craftsmanship but also a platform for fostering creativity, innovation, and economic growth within the leather industry. The fair provides a space for designers to connect, share ideas, and learn new skills. It provides a platform for buyers and retailers to discover new brands and products.

LLF 2023 is a great opportunity for aspiring designers to learn new skills, network with other professionals, and keep up with the latest trends. If you’re interested in leather designs or if you’re simply looking for a creative and rewarding experience, then the Lagos Leather Fair is the place to be.

