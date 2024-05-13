Asa Asika Discusses Business & Creativity on Episode 6 of “Business and Booze

Culture Custodian presents an interesting conversation between host Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun and talent manager, Asa Asika on the latest episode of “Business and Booze.” Asa, the mastermind behind Davido’s management, co-owner of Hot Box, and co-founder of The Plug, brings a wealth of insights.

During the episode, Asa shares his remarkable journey from his entertainment industry roots to becoming a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s music scene. We hear about his early days at Whitesands, where he cultivated relationships and established himself as a key player, and his reflections on his family ties with industry giant Obi Asika. He also talked about his transition from DJing to organising some of the biggest parties and concerts in the country.

Asa’s ventures exemplify a commitment to driving talent forward and pushing creative boundaries. The conversation even delves into his design work, offering a glimpse into his creative process and the complexities of the design industry.

Watch here: