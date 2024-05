Episode 6 of “Manless” throws Fejiro a curveball. When her card gets declined at a restaurant, a friendly face from the past swoops in to save the day. Turns out, the good Samaritan is none other than Gerald Okonkwo, a classmate from her secondary school days.

As they reminisce about old times, Fejiro can’t help but see it as fate and starts fantasising about a potential romantic relationship.

Watch here: