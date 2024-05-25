Connect with us

Will Fejiro Find Love with Mr. Alagba Shine Shine? | Find Out in Episode 8 of "Manless"

D'Banj's "Since' 04" Music Video is a Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single "Gangan"

Styl-Plus' "Olufunmi" Gets a Reimagined Version feat. ID Cabasa, Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj & Joeboy

Listen to Fave's New Single "Controlla"

Tekno is Back! Watch him & Uzoamaka Aniunoh in Video of New Single "Wayo"

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Ify's Kitchen Serves Up a Flavourful Nigerian Vegetable Sauce with Yam

Olatowun Candide-Johnson Discusses Building Bridges for Nigerian Women on "Omon's Couch"

Buckle up, guys! Fejiro’s matchmaking disaster is about to leave you laughing uncontrollably. Following her devastating heartbreak with John, her aunt steps in by introducing her to a determined suitor.

Just when you thought Fejiro’s romantic woes were behind her, along comes Mr. Alagba Shine Shine.

Is Fejiro truly ready to settle down, or is this another recipe for disaster? Will she and Mr. Alagba Shine Shine take the plunge into matrimony?

Watch here:



