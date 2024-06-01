Connect with us

Fejiro Faces a Secret Admirer in Season Finale of "Manless"

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

We Want Everything Shade Okoya Slayed To These High Society Owambe Events | WATCH

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Can Zozo Make the Leap to Nollywood? Watch Episode 3 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Ty Bello, Esther Benyeogo, Esther Longe, George Alao & Adika Declare Their Faith in “I'm Yielded"

Watch Kizz Daniel & His Queen Steal the Show in the Romantic "Double" Visualiser

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Watch Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Style Journey Through the Years

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fejiro’s search for love has been a bumpy ride. Countless dates and dead ends have pushed her to the brink of giving up. But just when she throws in the towel, fate throws her a curveball: a secret admirer steps out of the shadows.

Will Fejiro take a chance on this mystery man, or is this just another heartbreak waiting to happen?

Starring Bamike Adenibuyan as Fejiro, Bryan Okoye as Tobe, and Eseosa Bernard as Shola, “Manless” is follows the dating struggles of a single Lagos girl. Catch up on all the previous episodes here.

Watch the season finale here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

