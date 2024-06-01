Fejiro Faces a Secret Admirer in Season Finale of “Manless”

Fejiro’s search for love has been a bumpy ride. Countless dates and dead ends have pushed her to the brink of giving up. But just when she throws in the towel, fate throws her a curveball: a secret admirer steps out of the shadows.

Will Fejiro take a chance on this mystery man, or is this just another heartbreak waiting to happen?

Starring Bamike Adenibuyan as Fejiro, Bryan Okoye as Tobe, and Eseosa Bernard as Shola, “Manless” is follows the dating struggles of a single Lagos girl. Catch up on all the previous episodes here.

Watch the season finale here: