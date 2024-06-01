Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Style

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Beauty BN TV

Get Your Summer Glow On With The Sunset Blush Trend | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

Beauty

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Widely beloved by fashion lovers, Nigerian actress Uche Montana‘s showstopping AMVCA10 outfit by the sensational Veekee James turned heads and ignited the red carpet at Africa’s biggest TV & Film awards show.

The exquisite nude illusion mermaid dress with captivating embellishments, a fantastic corset and luxurious off-white filoplume tips is a statement of bold femininity showcasing Uche’s glamourous confidence. She finished the look with a blonde updo with middle-parted side sweeps and a dewy facebeat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Montana (@uchemontana)

Watch Uche in motion, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Montana (@uchemontana)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @uchemontana

Earrings @wowaccessories

Dress @veekeejames_official

Styling @regalbydovin

Hairstylist @touchofibee

Makeup @maftysignature

Photographer @officialphotofreak

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php