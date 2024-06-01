Beauty
Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards!
Widely beloved by fashion lovers, Nigerian actress Uche Montana‘s showstopping AMVCA10 outfit by the sensational Veekee James turned heads and ignited the red carpet at Africa’s biggest TV & Film awards show.
The exquisite nude illusion mermaid dress with captivating embellishments, a fantastic corset and luxurious off-white filoplume tips is a statement of bold femininity showcasing Uche’s glamourous confidence. She finished the look with a blonde updo with middle-parted side sweeps and a dewy facebeat.
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @uchemontana
Earrings @wowaccessories
Dress @veekeejames_official
Styling @regalbydovin
Hairstylist @touchofibee
Makeup @maftysignature
Photographer @officialphotofreak