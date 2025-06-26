Watch Ayra Starr Dissect “Gimme Dat” & the Influence of Mary J. Blige’s “911”

Connect with us

Ayra Starr breaks down the inspiration and lyrics behind her track “Gimme Dat” on Genius’ Verified.
Did you know that Ayra Starr sampled Mary J. Blige and Wyclef Jean’s 2000 classic “911” in her latest track, Gimme Dat? The Grammy nominee shares the inspiration behind the song on a new episode of Genius’ Verified, and it’s an exciting deep dive into her creative process.

‘Gimme Dat” is a vibrant track that captures the longing for love, emotional security, and genuine connection in a relationship. It’s delivered with Ayra’s signature confidence, playful charm, and sultry tone.

The track also features Wizkid, marking another noteworthy collaboration between the two stars following their hit “2 Sugar.”During the episode, Ayra opens up about moving beyond her comfort zone, what it means to love with loyalty, and recognising alignment in different areas of life.

She also takes time to break down the lyrics, giving fans insight into her storytelling, and even shares the meaning behind some of her choreography in recent music videos.

Watch the full episode below.

