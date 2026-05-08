Ayra Starr Pulled Up to Yale University Looking Like the Coolest Guest Speaker Ever

She serves great music that has got you dancing and feeling like a superstar — because of course she is the Starr Girl, with the double r — and now she has gone and served some inspiration at one of the world’s most prestigious universities too.

Ayra Starr was invited to speak at the Yale Africa Innovation Symposium, and she showed up in every sense of the word. On stage, in her look, and in the words she left behind.

Sharing her thoughts on her Substack, titled “I can’t speak for everyone but…”, Ayra opened up about the experience of navigating the global space as an African. She touched on the reality of “learning to walk the tightrope between honouring where you come from and shaping who you want to become.”

For Ayra, the visit was about more than just a speech; it was a chance to connect with fellow Africans in the diaspora. She spoke about the unique feeling of “traveling the world constantly and understanding you might never fully belong anywhere, while also accepting that somehow, you belong everywhere.”

During the symposium, she met with students she described as “the most inspiring young Africans gearing up to change the world.” She didn’t shy away from the heavier side of the immigrant experience either, mentioning the “tension of cultural expectations, generational guilt, and the pressure to succeed.” But, in true Ayra fashion, she kept it relatable, adding, “But big big grammar aside, it’s important for me to connect with Africans all over the world, because if I can make art that inspires, or music that helps you articulate feelings you didn’t even realise you had, then that’s all I could really ask for.”

The Starr Girl certainly looked the part for her Ivy League debut. She opted for a cream pinstripe suit, featuring a double-breasted blazer with gold button fastenings and wide lapels. The trousers were a wide-leg cut that fell over white pointed-toe heels, giving her a composed and sharp silhouette. She kept her accessories classic with a beaded bracelet, a watch, and a necklace at her collarbone, while her long pink manicure and wavy dark hair finished the look.