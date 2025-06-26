Kemi Adetiba is Back! Watch the Official Trailer for Her New Film “To Kill A Monkey”

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been holding your breath for the trailer of Kemi Adetiba‘s much-anticipated new film, “To Kill A Monkey.” After months of waiting and wondering, the trailer is finally here, and with it comes an official release date: 18th July. That means by this time next month, you’ll either be reliving the thrill of watching it for the first time or already planning your second or third viewing.

The trailer gives a first look at what promises to be a gripping ride. “To Kill A Monkey” is an 8-part TV series coming soon, only on Netflix.

The story follows Efemini, an ordinary man down on his luck whose life takes a dramatic turn after a chance encounter with an old friend. Pushed by circumstance to abandon his values, he gets drawn into the world of cybercrime, where each decision leads to deeper moral compromises and increasingly dangerous consequences.

Written, directed and produced by Kemi Adetiba, this marks her return to the big screen since the acclaimed “King of Boys: Return of the King” in 2021. With this film, she brings together some of Nollywood’s most familiar and exciting new faces, including William Benson, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Stella Damasus, Chidi Mokeme, Sunshine Rosman, Lilian Afegbai, Ireti Doyle, Teniola Aladese, Michael Ejoor, and many more.

The film is co-produced by Remi Adetiba and Kemi Adetiba under the Kemi Adetiba Visuals banner, with an original score composed and produced by Oscar Heman–Ackah.

Enjoy the trailer below and get ready