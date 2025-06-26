Beyoncé Brings Cowboy Carter to Life in Custom Denim at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Show

Not only did Beyoncé showed up at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, she timed her entrance like a pro. Just days after wrapping three packed Cowboy Carter tour shows at Stade de France, she stepped into the Pompidou courtyard right before the lights dimmed for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton presentation.

In case there was any doubt about what era she’s in, she made it clear: Cowboy Carter is still going strong. She wore dark denim, shirt and jeans, with a wide belt, a cowboy hat, and platform heels. Over one shoulder: a burgundy fur coat from LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2025 collection, styled like she might casually need to ride off into the Paris night.

Her bag is a paisley-print Louis Vuitton number shaped like a tiny vintage trunk. And when the show wrapped, Pharrell walked the runway and went right up to her, handing her a caramel-striped Speedy Bandoulière 20 like it was always meant to be hers.

Beyoncé’s fashion choices aren’t just about image, they extend her performance. The fur coat mirrored ones she’s worn on stage. The denim was practically coded in Cowboy Carter. It all fit, even offstage. Especially offstage.

See her look below

