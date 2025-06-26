Connect with us

Scoop Style

Beyoncé Brings Cowboy Carter to Life in Custom Denim at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Show

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Damson Idris Looked Every Bit the Leading Man at the "F1: The Movie" in a Pale Yellow Suit

Career Scoop Style

Anna Wintour Steps Down as Vogue US Editor-in-Chief After Nearly Four Decades

BN TV Movies Nollywood Scoop

Kemi Adetiba is Back! Watch the Official Trailer for Her New Film "To Kill A Monkey"

Scoop Sports

South Sudan’s Khaman Maluach Makes NBA History as 2025 Top 10 Draft Pick

Scoop Style

This Massive Gele on Veekee James Has Us Rethinking Our Owambe Goals

Beauty Scoop Style

Liquorose Is the Reason We’re Reimagining the Little Black Dress Today

Beauty Scoop Style

Hair Laid, Diamonds On! Chioma Ikokwu’s Birthday Photos Are Pure Glam Power

Scoop Style

Rema’s Paris Fashion Week Photos Are a Whole Mood & a Masterclass in Cool

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Anita Ukah, Shaun Okojie & More Came Through with the Fashion at the #BBNaija9 Reunion

Scoop

Beyoncé Brings Cowboy Carter to Life in Custom Denim at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Show

Beyoncé rocked Paris Fashion Week in a custom Louis Vuitton denim look by Pharrell Williams, channeling Cowboy Carter with global flair.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Not only did Beyoncé showed up at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, she timed her entrance like a pro. Just days after wrapping three packed Cowboy Carter tour shows at Stade de France, she stepped into the Pompidou courtyard right before the lights dimmed for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton presentation.

In case there was any doubt about what era she’s in, she made it clear: Cowboy Carter is still going strong. She wore dark denim, shirt and jeans, with a wide belt, a cowboy hat, and platform heels. Over one shoulder: a burgundy fur coat from LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2025 collection, styled like she might casually need to ride off into the Paris night.

Her bag is a paisley-print Louis Vuitton number shaped like a tiny vintage trunk. And when the show wrapped, Pharrell walked the runway and went right up to her, handing her a caramel-striped Speedy Bandoulière 20 like it was always meant to be hers.

Beyoncé’s fashion choices aren’t just about image, they extend her performance. The fur coat mirrored ones she’s worn on stage. The denim was practically coded in Cowboy Carter. It all fit, even offstage. Especially offstage.

See her look below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php