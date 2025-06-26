South Sudan’s Khaman Maluach Makes NBA History as 2025 Top 10 Draft Pick

Khaman Maluach has made history as the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, becoming the highest-drafted alumnus of both the NBA Academy Africa and the Basketball Africa League. The 18-year-old was selected by the Houston Rockets but will begin his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns as part of a blockbuster trade involving NBA star Kevin Durant.

Born in South Sudan and raised in Uganda after his family fled civil war, Maluach’s rise from a refugee camp to basketball’s biggest stage is a story of talent, grit, and transformation. He first picked up a basketball at 13, thanks to a chance encounter with a boda boda rider who urged him to try the sport. Just a year later, he joined the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal, becoming the youngest player ever to enrol.

His size, athleticism, and presence on the court quickly set him apart. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing 250 pounds, Maluach became known for his elite shot-blocking and rebounding skills. In 2023, he was named MVP at the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp, represented South Sudan at the FIBA Basketball World Cup as the tournament’s youngest player, and went on to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On draft night, Maluach was visibly emotional. “The moment exceeded my expectations,” he said. “This is one of the best days of my life. I didn’t think I was going to cry, but I did. I’m excited to put on a Suns jersey with my name on the back and step on the floor.”

Beyond basketball, Maluach is passionate about using his platform to shift global perceptions of Africa. “I want to show them the great parts and culture, and change the narrative on how they see my continent,” he said.