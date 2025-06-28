The 2025 NBA Draft Saw a Surge of African Descent Talent | Meet the Players

Basketballers of African descent had a spotlight in the 2025 NBA Draft, with a wave of talented players making their way into the league through international pathways, national teams, and global development programmes. This year, 23 international players from 15 countries were drafted, marking the second-highest number of international picks in NBA history.

But what stood out was how many of them carried the thread of African heritage, whether by birth or blood. These are players who’ve trained in NBA Academies, dominated local leagues in Europe, played on national teams, and built their names far from the spotlight before stepping onto the world stage.

France, of course, showed up strong again. If you’ve been paying attention, you know this isn’t new. French basketball has become a second home for African talent, and this year’s six draftees with French passports also carried ties to countries like Cameroon, Mali, Benin, and Martinique.

Below, meet the players of African descent who were drafted into the NBA this year.

Khaman Maluach (South Sudan; ties to Uganda; Duke University)

Selected 10th overall by the Houston Rockets (rights to be traded to the Phoenix Suns)

Khaman Maluach made history as the highest-drafted alumnus of NBA Academy Africa and the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The Duke University star was selected 10th overall, and his story is one of rapid rise and impact. A 2024–25 All-ACC Honorable Mention and ACC All-Rookie Team pick, Maluach also earned a place on the NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team and ACC All-Tournament First Team.

Noa Essengue (France; ties to Cameroon; ratiopharm ulm)

Selected 12th overall by the Chicago Bulls

Noa Essengue became the fourth consecutive French player to be selected in the first round and extended France’s streak of draft representation to a decade. Essengue, who has Cameroonian roots, made his debut with the French Senior National Team during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers and participated in the BWB Global camp at NBA All-Star Weekend. His selection reflects France’s continued excellence in developing versatile, high-IQ players shaped by multicultural influences.

Joan Beringer (France; ties to Benin; Cedevita Olimpija)

Selected 17th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves

Joan Beringer’s basketball journey only began in 2021, but his progress has been nothing short of remarkable. Drafted 17th overall, the French-Beninese forward ranked second in blocks during the 2024–25 Adriatic League season and delivered strong performances for France at the 2024 FIBA U-18 EuroBasket. He now joins fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert at the Minnesota Timberwolves, continuing the growing presence of African-descended talent in the league.

Noah Penda (France; ties to Cameroon and Martinique; Le Mans Sarthe Basket)

Selected 32nd overall by the Boston Celtics (rights to be traded to the Orlando Magic)

A 2024–25 French League All-Star and Young Player All-Star Game MVP, Noah Penda impressed throughout the season with averages of 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 30 games.

Mohamed Diawara (France; ties to Mali; Cholet Basket)

Selected 51st overall by the LA Clippers (rights to be traded to the New York Knicks)

Mohamed Diawara has been on the radar since being named MVP of the 2022 BWB Europe camp in Italy. Now officially part of the NBA, the French-Malian forward joins a New York Knicks squad eager to inject new energy into its frontcourt. Diawara’s selection is part of a record-setting French draft class in 2025, six players strong, with roots across Africa

Saliou Niang (Senegal; Dolomiti Energia Trentino)

Selected 58th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers

Saliou Niang, a 2025 Italian National Cup champion with Aquila Trento, rounds off the list of African-descended draftees. Though born in Senegal, Niang has represented Italy in international play. His steady growth and international versatility earned him a place with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the final pick of this year’s draft.