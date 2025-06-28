Idris Elba to Lead Sherbro Island Eco-City Project Backed by Sierra Leone’s Government

Idris Elba is embarking on one of the most ambitious development projects in West Africa, transforming Sierra Leone’s Sherbro Island into a sustainable eco-smart city that will serve as a model for innovation, tourism, and inclusive economic growth across the region.

Together with his childhood friend and business partner Siaka Stevens, Elba co-founded Sherbro Alliance Partners (SAP) in 2019 with the long-term mission of turning Sherbro Island into a thriving, large-scale eco-city. That vision has taken a significant step forward as the Parliament of Sierra Leone has formally ratified a landmark public-private partnership, granting SAP the authority to lead the island’s transformation as a designated Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

This milestone gives SAP the legal framework to act as the official Development Authority for Sherbro Island, with unanimous support from the island’s Paramount Chiefs and the wider Bonthe District community.

“This is more than a development project,” said Idris Elba, Co-Founder of Sherbro Alliance Partners. “It’s a platform for long-term investment, innovation, and inclusive growth. My commitment to unlocking Africa’s potential and reshaping how the world sees development on the continent has never been stronger. Sherbro is ready, and the future starts now.”

Siaka Stevens, SAP’s Co-Founder and CEO, echoed this sentiment: “This marks a defining moment for our beloved country and for this transformative project. This milestone represents the culmination of years of hard work, collaboration, and belief in what Sierra Leone can offer the world when we think boldly and build with purpose. Sherbro Island City is more than just a dream, it is now a legally enshrined commitment to building a new model of sustainable development, investment, and innovation on the African continent.”

Following the ratification, Elba and the SAP team paid a courtesy visit to President Julius Maada Bio to express their appreciation for the Government’s backing. Elba remarked, “This milestone represents years of perseverance, and we are excited to move into this next phase. Mr President, your support is more important now than ever, and we are deeply honoured to have you as a partner in realising this vision.”

In response, President Bio reaffirmed his full commitment to the initiative. “This project is personal for me, not just because I come from Bonthe, but because I believe in its potential to unlock major investment and tourism opportunities for Sierra Leone,” he said. “It is our collective responsibility to position Sierra Leone as a destination where investment can thrive. This project is just the beginning.”