Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

Beauty Scoop Style

Liquorose Is the Reason We’re Reimagining the Little Black Dress Today

Beauty Scoop Style

Hair Laid, Diamonds On! Chioma Ikokwu’s Birthday Photos Are Pure Glam Power

Beauty Scoop Style

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Celebrating Her Birthday In a White Suit Made for Main Characters Only

Beauty Scoop

Omowunmi Dada’s Red Dress Was All the Fashion London Needed | See Photos

Beauty Scoop Style

Metallic Gold Is Having a Moment and Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Its Muse

Beauty Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us Our Next Big Chop Inspo | See Photos

Beauty Promotions

Get Your Glow On: La Roche-Posay is set for her Skin Health Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall this June!

Beauty Scoop

Osas Ighodaro Is Choosing Soft Strength This Season And We’re Locked In

Beauty Scoop Style

Crown Meets Couture! Miss Nigeria Doris Ogah Is Lady Beellionaire’s Newest Ambassador

Beauty

Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

At the F1: The Movie premiere, Simone Ashley wore a sculpted gold Balmain dress that looked like wearable art.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Simone Ashley arrived at the “F1: The Movie” premiere in London dressed in something that looked less like a gown and more like wearable design. Her Balmain dress, part of the house’s autumn/winter 2025 collection, was golden in hue but sharper in mood. With its halter neckline, rigid bodice, and exaggerated peplum, the dress read more sculpture than soft glamour.

Everything around the look was carefully measured. She wore gold sandals, a slim watch, and Skydiamond jewellery. Every piece worked together without overpowering the main attraction: that beautifully sculpted gold dress.

Later on, the Bridgerton star headed to another Formula 1 event in New York, this time wearing another golden look, one with a more textured, grid-like finish. The second dress echoed the boldness of the first, while offering a slightly softer silhouette that still kept things polished.

See photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneashley)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php