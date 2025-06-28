Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

Simone Ashley arrived at the “F1: The Movie” premiere in London dressed in something that looked less like a gown and more like wearable design. Her Balmain dress, part of the house’s autumn/winter 2025 collection, was golden in hue but sharper in mood. With its halter neckline, rigid bodice, and exaggerated peplum, the dress read more sculpture than soft glamour.

Everything around the look was carefully measured. She wore gold sandals, a slim watch, and Skydiamond jewellery. Every piece worked together without overpowering the main attraction: that beautifully sculpted gold dress.

Later on, the Bridgerton star headed to another Formula 1 event in New York, this time wearing another golden look, one with a more textured, grid-like finish. The second dress echoed the boldness of the first, while offering a slightly softer silhouette that still kept things polished.

