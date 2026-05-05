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The Beauty Looks Everyone’s Talking About from the 2026 Met Gala

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Beauty

The Beauty Looks Everyone’s Talking About from the 2026 Met Gala

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If fashion was the headline at this year’s Met Gala, then beauty quietly stole the show. Under the “Fashion Is Art” theme, the glam was anything but an afterthought. Faces became canvases, hair turned sculptural, and makeup pushed into territory that felt closer to installation art than everyday beauty.

The standout moment of the night came from Anok Yai, whose molten gold face, complete with wax-like tear tracks, stopped the scroll and set the tone for just how experimental things could get. It was theatrical, haunting, and undeniably unforgettable.

Without further ado, these were the beauty looks that defined the night:

Anok Yai

 

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Keke Palmer

 

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Adut Akech

 

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Simone Ashely

Beyonce

Rihanna

 

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A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Doechii

 

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A’ja Wilson

 

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A post shared by A’ja Wilson (@aja22wilson)

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