Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Rita Dominic Turns Up in Monochrome Yellow for Her Birthday and the Look Is Stunning

Beauty Scoop Style

Coral-Red Chanel, Sculptural Natural Hair & Burgundy Lips: Lupita Nyong'o at The Odyssey Paris Premiere

Beauty Scoop Style

Gbubemi Ejeye's Sculptural Natural Hairstyle Is a Celebration of African Hair Artistry

Beauty Scoop Style

Rita Dominic Wears an Off-the-Shoulder Royal Purple Look You'll Want to Save

Beauty Style

Nancy Isime Just Made Metallic Silver & Pink the Perfect Owambe Colour Combination

Beauty Beauty Look Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Pairs a Sculptural Corset With Bold Gold Jewellery in New Look

Beauty Sports

Afro-Martinican Beauty Maureen-Alycia Lucéa-Merlin Wins Miss Martinique 2026

Beauty Scoop Style

Nigeria Has a New Queen! Tamunosoye Karibi George Wins Miss World Nigeria 2026

Beauty Health

MC Turkish Hair Transplant Clinic Brings World-Class Hair Restoration to Lekki, Lagos

Beauty Events Scoop Style

Anok Yai Walked the 2026 Met Gala as the Black Madonna | Here’s a Breakdown of Her Look

Beauty

Rita Dominic Turns Up in Monochrome Yellow for Her Birthday and the Look Is Stunning

Rita Dominic completely rewrote the birthday style rules in a boss-level monochromatic tailored pantsuit and a massive faux-fur train.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rita Dominic standing against a textured grey studio backdrop in a yellow structured blazer with linear beadwork and wide-leg trousers.

A studio fashion photograph of Rita Dominic wearing crystal-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses, a custom beaded yellow pantsuit, and holding an oversized textured yellow coat.

Oh yellow, yellow, yellow! We are repeating “yellow” simply because Rita Dominic has just made the colour even more beautiful.

The Nollywood icon celebrated her birthday yesterday, marking the occasion with a birthday photoshoot that completely rewrites the rules for monochromatic styling. Stepping away from conventional birthday gowns, she opted for a vibrant, sun-chaser yellow tailored pantsuit—the kind of look that makes everyone stop to listen when you give that keynote address or walk into the boardroom for that high-level meeting.

The structure of the outfit is where the real magic happens. She wore a double-breasted blazer featuring sharp lapels, a clean plunging neckline, and a swirling layout of linear beadwork running down one side of the torso. This was paired with fluid, wide-leg trousers that anchor the entire silhouette.

Rita Dominic wearing a plush yellow faux-fur maxi coat draped over a tailored yellow blazer with crystal-embellished sunglasses on a balcony.

An outdoor fashion portrait of Rita Dominic showcasing the detailed lapels, linear embroidery, and textured fabrication of her monochromatic birthday styling.

True to her status as a true fashion girl, the details are fully intentional. She elevated the tailored pieces with matching yellow satin gloves finished with stitched cuff detailing, and balanced the sharp tailoring with a massive, plush faux-fur maxi coat that pools on the floor like a train.

For accessories, she kept it structural and cool: crystal-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses, simple gold stud earrings, and a sleek, high topknot bun that keeps the focus entirely on the clean lines of the outfit.

Leave it to Rita Dominic to give us a masterclass in tonal styling.

Actress Rita Dominic posing on a circular stage under a spotlight wearing a monochromatic yellow tailored pantsuit and matching satin gloves.

Rita Dominic in a yellow double-breasted pantsuit holding a plush faux-fur maxi coat train while posing for her birthday photoshoot against a dark spotlight background.

Photo Credit: Rita Dominic/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php