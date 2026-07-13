Rita Dominic Turns Up in Monochrome Yellow for Her Birthday and the Look Is Stunning

Oh yellow, yellow, yellow! We are repeating “yellow” simply because Rita Dominic has just made the colour even more beautiful.

The Nollywood icon celebrated her birthday yesterday, marking the occasion with a birthday photoshoot that completely rewrites the rules for monochromatic styling. Stepping away from conventional birthday gowns, she opted for a vibrant, sun-chaser yellow tailored pantsuit—the kind of look that makes everyone stop to listen when you give that keynote address or walk into the boardroom for that high-level meeting.

The structure of the outfit is where the real magic happens. She wore a double-breasted blazer featuring sharp lapels, a clean plunging neckline, and a swirling layout of linear beadwork running down one side of the torso. This was paired with fluid, wide-leg trousers that anchor the entire silhouette.

True to her status as a true fashion girl, the details are fully intentional. She elevated the tailored pieces with matching yellow satin gloves finished with stitched cuff detailing, and balanced the sharp tailoring with a massive, plush faux-fur maxi coat that pools on the floor like a train.

For accessories, she kept it structural and cool: crystal-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses, simple gold stud earrings, and a sleek, high topknot bun that keeps the focus entirely on the clean lines of the outfit.

Leave it to Rita Dominic to give us a masterclass in tonal styling.

Photo Credit: Rita Dominic/Instagram