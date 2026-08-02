Super Falcons Beat Zambia 1–0 as Asisat Oshoala Keeps Nigeria’s WAFCON 2026 Hopes Alive

The Super Falcons needed a response after the disappointment of their opening defeat, and they got it when it mattered most. Nigeria edged Zambia 1-0 in their second Group C fixture at WAFCON 2026 in Rabat on Saturday, 1 August, with Asisat Oshoala‘s early goal proving enough to keep their title defence alive.

Nigeria got exactly the start they were hoping for. In the eighth minute, captain Rasheedat Ajibade launched a long ball toward Oshoala, whose pace took her beyond the Zambian defence. The Zambian goalkeeper managed to save her first effort, but the rebound fell kindly back to Oshoala, who made no mistake with the second chance.

It was Oshoala’s 15th WAFCON goal, another milestone in a career that has already made her the most decorated women’s footballer in African history, and it arrived at the perfect time for a Nigerian side under pressure.

What looked like a promising evening quickly became a much tougher contest. In the 40th minute, defender Tosin Demehin was shown a straight red card for bringing down Zambia captain Barbra Banda, forcing the Super Falcons to play the rest of the match with ten players.

From that moment, the game became a test of discipline and resilience. Zambia pushed hard for an equaliser, but Nigeria held their shape, defended with composure, and found big performances from the players who needed to step up. Defender Michelle Alozie, 29, was outstanding throughout, giving the Zambian attack no room to manoeuvre and earning the Woman of the Match award for her efforts. Ajibade led from the front, while Chiamaka Nnadozie produced another assured display in goal to keep the Copper Queens at bay.

The result means even more when you consider what was at stake. Nigeria had suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to WAFCON debutants Malawi in their opening match, and another loss would have left the Super Falcons facing a group-stage exit for the first time in the tournament’s history.

With Malawi defeating Egypt 3-1 in the day’s other Group C fixture, Nigeria now sit second in the group on three points, ahead of Zambia on head-to-head advantage. The equation is now clear: beat Egypt in the final group game, reach the quarterfinals, and keep both the WAFCON title defence and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualification dream alive.