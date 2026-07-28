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The Super Falcons Are Ready for WAFCON 2026! Meet the Squad & See Their Fixtures
Defending champions Nigeria begin their WAFCON 2026 campaign against Malawi in Rabat today. Head coach Justin Madugu’s 25-player squad includes tournament debutants Comfort Erhabor, Fatima Oloko, and Joy Omewa.
Are you ready to raise your green and white flags for the Super Falcons?
Today makes it even more special as Nigeria’s women’s national team steps onto the pitch for their very first match of WAFCON 2026.
The 10-time African champions launch their Group C campaign against Malawi today, Tuesday, 28 July 2026, at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. The action kicks off at 9:00 PM West Africa Time (WAT).
Head coach Justin Madugu has selected a 25-player squad combining international stalwarts with exciting talent making their WAFCON tournament debuts—including goalkeepers Comfort Erhabor and Fatima Oloko, alongside forward Joy Omewa and defender Rofiat Imuran.
Goalkeepers
- Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)
- Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England)
- Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels, Nigeria)
Defenders
- Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico)
- Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA)
- Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy)
- Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England)
- Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel)
- Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray, Turkey)
- Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel)
- Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)
Midfielders
- Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- Halimatu Ayinde (BK Häcken, Sweden)
- Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA)
- Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England)
- Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
Forwards
- Asisat Oshoala (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia)
- Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA)
- Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada)
- Joy Omewa (BK Häcken, Sweden)
- Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia)
- Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei, China)
- Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy)
- Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico)
- Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul, Mexico)
Following the opening match against Malawi, Nigeria will face Zambia on Saturday, 1 August, before concluding their group stage fixtures against Egypt on Wednesday, 5 August.