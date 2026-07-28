The Super Falcons Are Ready for WAFCON 2026! Meet the Squad & See Their Fixtures

Are you ready to raise your green and white flags for the Super Falcons?

Today makes it even more special as Nigeria’s women’s national team steps onto the pitch for their very first match of WAFCON 2026.

The 10-time African champions launch their Group C campaign against Malawi today, Tuesday, 28 July 2026, at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. The action kicks off at 9:00 PM West Africa Time (WAT).

Head coach Justin Madugu has selected a 25-player squad combining international stalwarts with exciting talent making their WAFCON tournament debuts—including goalkeepers Comfort Erhabor and Fatima Oloko, alongside forward Joy Omewa and defender Rofiat Imuran.

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

(Brighton & Hove Albion, England) Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England)

(Portsmouth Ladies, England) Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels, Nigeria)

Defenders

Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico)

(Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico) Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA)

(Houston Dash, USA) Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy)

(AS Roma, Italy) Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England)

(London City Lionesses, England) Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel)

(FC Kiryat Gat, Israel) Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray, Turkey)

(Galatasaray, Turkey) S ikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel)

Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Midfielders

Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Halimatu Ayinde (BK Häcken, Sweden)

Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA)

Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England)

Jennif er Echegini (Paris Sai nt-Germain, France)

Forwards

Asisat Oshoala (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia)

(Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia) Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA)

(Washington Spirit, USA) Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada)

(AFC Toronto, Canada) Joy Omewa (BK Häcken, Sweden)

(BK Häcken, Sweden) Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia)

(Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia) Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei, China)

(Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei, China) Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy)

(AS Roma, Italy) Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico)

(Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico) Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul, Mexico)

Following the opening match against Malawi, Nigeria will face Zambia on Saturday, 1 August, before concluding their group stage fixtures against Egypt on Wednesday, 5 August.