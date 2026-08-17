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COREHAUS Lagos Celebrates One Year of Movement, Community and Wellness

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COREHAUS Lagos Celebrates One Year of Movement, Community and Wellness.

One year ago, COREHAUS Lagos opened its doors with a simple but powerful vision: to create a Pilates studio where movement, strength and community come together.

Today, that vision has grown beyond its first home. As COREHAUS celebrates its first anniversary, the boutique Pilates studio is entering an exciting new chapter — with a new location, a growing community and an even bigger vision for the future of wellness in Lagos.

At the heart of the journey is founder Ihuoma Nwigwe, whose passion and vision brought COREHAUS to life. In just one year, the studio has grown into more than a place to work out; it has become a community centred around movement, consistency, connection and making time to show up for yourself.

Reflecting on the journey, Ihuoma shares the story behind starting COREHAUS, the milestones and lessons from its first year, and her vision for what comes next as the brand continues to grow, evolve and redefine the wellness experience.

The move into its new studio marks another significant milestone, offering the growing COREHAUS community an elevated space to move, connect and experience Pilates while setting the stage for the brand’s next phase.

For COREHAUS Lagos, this first anniversary is more than a celebration of how far it has come. It is a moment to honour the community that has grown with it — and to look ahead at what is still possible.

One year in, COREHAUS Lagos is only getting started.

Experience COREHAUS Lagos

Ready to experience the COREHAUS approach to Pilates and elevated movement?

Visit the new studio at Suite 421, 4th Floor, Black Diamond Hotel, 25 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Classes run throughout the week, with opening hours varying by day. Book your class at www.corehausng.com or call +234 810 605 5990 to secure your preferred time and experience the new COREHAUS Lagos space.

Come move with us and be part of the next chapter of COREHAUS.

For more information, follow @corehaus_lagos across social.

#COREHAUSLagos #WellnessElevated #OneYearAnniversary#PilatesLagos

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Corehaus Lagos

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