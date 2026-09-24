ISISPHARMA Officially Launches in Nigeria With New Vision for Dermatology

Nigermed Skincare Center ushered ISISPHARMA into a new era in Nigeria, hosting an exclusive launch event for the renowned French dermo-cosmetics brand on Friday, September 18, at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos.

The event brought together leading dermatologists, medical practitioners, skincare professionals, beauty and lifestyle influencers, dermatology entrepreneurs and key stakeholders from Nigeria’s beauty, skincare and aesthetic medicine industries.

The Lagos event formally introduced ISISPHARMA’s renewed franchise strategy for the Nigerian market, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to expanding access to science-led dermatological skincare solutions in Nigeria.

Global Leadership Meets Nigerian Expertise

The event welcomed a delegation from ISISPHARMA’s headquarters in France, led by CEO Grégoire Derwavrin.

Representing the brand’s Nigerian operations was the management team of Nigermed Skincare Center, ISISPHARMA’s licensed exclusive partner in Nigeria and the parent company of Prima Derma Center.

Nigermed Skincare Center, founded by Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist Dr. MB Danmallam, popularly known as Dr. D, continues to build bridges between global skincare innovation and the evolving needs of Nigerian consumers and medical professionals. Under Dr. D’s leadership, Nigermed Skincare Center has established itself as a trusted platform connecting leading international dermatology and aesthetic medicine brands with the Nigerian healthcare and beauty market.

The partnership with ISISPHARMA further strengthens this commitment, creating greater opportunities for access to clinically driven skincare solutions across Nigeria.

Addressing the Skin Concerns That Matter

Beyond the formal launch, the event provided a platform for meaningful conversations around dermatology, skin health and evidence-based skincare.

Guests participated in private consultations, expert-led panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions exploring some of the most common skin concerns affecting Nigerians, including hyperpigmentation, acne and skin barrier damage.

The discussions highlighted the importance of understanding individual skin concerns and adopting scientifically informed approaches to skincare and dermatological treatment.

A New Chapter for ISISPHARMA in Nigeria

The Lagos launch represents an important milestone in ISISPHARMA’s renewed presence and growth strategy in Nigeria, supported by its partnership with Nigermed Skincare Center.

As demand for advanced dermatological skincare and aesthetic medicine continues to evolve in Nigeria, the partnership is positioned to further connect Nigerian consumers and healthcare professionals with innovative solutions rooted in dermatological expertise.

“A New Era for ISISPHARMA” therefore represents more than a launch. It signals a renewed commitment to dermatology, innovation, education and accessible skincare solutions for the Nigerian market.

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