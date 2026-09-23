A New Chapter Begins: VP Shettima Commissions Kwara Garment Factory Under Private Sector Management

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, on Wednesday commissioned the Kwara State Garment Factory in Ilorin, marking an important new chapter for the industrial facility as it enters commercial operation under the management of KWS Garment Production Village.

The commissioning follows the Kwara State Government’s decision to transition the facility to private sector management, with KWS Garment Production Village assuming responsibility for managing and operating the factory under an agreement concluded in May 2026.

The model brings together public investment in industrial infrastructure with private sector manufacturing expertise, commercial discipline and market access, with the objective of building a sustainable garment manufacturing business capable of serving Nigerian and international customers.

During his visit, Vice President Shettima toured the facility and observed its production infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

For KWS, however, the commissioning represents the beginning rather than the end of the work.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Folake Akindele, KWS is focused on transforming the industrial infrastructure established by the Kwara State Government into a commercially productive manufacturing platform capable of delivering garments reliably, competitively and at scale.

“The infrastructure is here. The machines are here. The opportunity is here. Our responsibility now is to make it work commercially and sustainably,” said Folake Akindele, CEO of KWS Garment Production Village. “For me, this is not simply about commissioning a factory. It is about what happens after the commissioning. Can we manufacture consistently? Can we meet quality standards? Can we deliver large orders on time? Can we create jobs that last? Can Nigerian businesses that currently manufacture abroad confidently manufacture here instead? Those are the questions KWS has been established to answer.”

The facility brings together industrial machinery and systems spanning fabric preparation, cutting, sewing, embroidery, printing, finishing, quality control and packing, creating an integrated production ecosystem capable of serving fashion brands, corporate and institutional clients, and large-scale uniform and workwear requirements.

People are central to that production ecosystem. More than 80% of KWS’s current workforce are women, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating meaningful employment, developing industrial skills and expanding women’s participation in Nigeria’s manufacturing economy.

For KWS, the opportunity extends beyond fashion. Building competitive local capacity for garments currently sourced internationally can support import substitution, local content, skills development and job creation, while retaining more economic value within Nigeria.

“Ultimately, our success will not be measured by the machines we have, but by what comes out of this factory, the customers we serve, the people we train and employ, and the value we are able to keep within Nigeria,” said Akindele.

ABOUT KWS GARMENT PRODUCTION VILLAGE

KWS Garment Production Village is the private sector operator of the Kwara State Garment Factory in Ilorin, Nigeria. Led by CEO Folake Akindele, KWS is building a commercially sustainable garment manufacturing ecosystem focused on industrial production, skills development, sustainability and expanding African manufacturing capacity.

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