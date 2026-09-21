From a Painful Prediction to a Place of Possibility: Mfon Ekpo Gets Emotional as She Commissions Global Knowledge Centre in Uyo

“I cried this morning.”

Those were the emotional words of Amb. Mfon Ekpo, Founder and Convener of the Global Knowledge Festival, as she reflected on her journey during the commissioning of the Global Knowledge Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking through tears, Mfon recalled the painful words she had heard surrounding her birth: that she would be “retarded.”

But standing before a gathering of distinguished leaders, innovators, creatives and changemakers years later, she confronted that prediction with the reality of what she had built.

The woman who was once told what her future would look like was now witnessing the birth of a centre created to expand knowledge, inspire discovery and unlock human potential across Africa.

It was one of the most emotional moments of the Global Knowledge Festival 2026.

Mfon’s tears were not simply tears of sadness. They carried the weight of memory, struggle, possibility and a journey that had brought her to a moment she once could not have imagined.

The emotional moment came as the festival celebrated the commissioning of the Global Knowledge Centre, the first of its kind in Africa, a landmark institution conceived as a hub for knowledge, learning, discovery and human development.

The occasion brought together an impressive gathering of dignitaries and influential voices, including the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, Olori Atuwatse III, RMD, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Dr. Nike Adeyemi, Adebola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Ini Edo and Tunde Onakoya, among others.

Their presence reflected the vision of the Global Knowledge Festival as a meeting point for ideas, people and conversations focused on Africa’s future.

The festival, themed “The Convergence,” is built around the belief that knowledge can become a catalyst for transformation when people, ideas and possibilities come together.

For Mfon Ekpo, however, the commissioning represented something deeply personal.

It was the culmination of a journey that began with someone else attempting to define the limits of her future.

Today, that story stands in Uyo as a centre dedicated to expanding the possibilities of others.

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