Port Harcourt Takes the Spotlight as Jameson Distillery Arrives This October 

The first ever Port Harcourt edition will bring three days of live music, whiskey education, gourmet junk food, games and creativity to the Garden City

For years, Jameson Distillery has brought thousands of people together in Lagos and Abuja through immersive experiences rooted in music, culture and creativity. This October, the experience arrives in Port Harcourt for the very first time.

From 1st to 3rd October 2026, Yakubu Gowon Stadium will host the Jameson Distillery experience, transforming the Garden City into a vibrant hub of discovery, entertainment and connection over the Independence Weekend.

Across three days, guests can enjoy live performances, interactive games, creative showcases, gourmet junk food experiences and engaging whiskey education sessions that bring the story, heritage and craftsmanship behind Jameson to life.

The experience brings together Jameson’s Irish Spirit with the unmistakable Naija Spirit of the people, creating a weekend that feels distinctly Jameson and distinctly Nigerian. Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast or simply looking for an unforgettable weekend experience, the Jameson Distillery experience offers something for everyone.

The Port Harcourt edition reflects Jameson’s commitment to creating experiences that are rooted in culture. The experience will bring together the people, talent, creativity and spirit of connection for which the city is known for.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said:

“We are excited to bring Jameson Distillery to Port Harcourt for the first time. Over the years, we have seen how impactful shared experiences can be in bringing communities together, and we are looking forward to creating those moments here. From Irish whiskey discovery and food experiences to live entertainment and games, we’ve designed an experience that captures the spirit of Jameson while celebrating the energy that makes Port Harcourt special.”

Additional announcements, including performance line-ups, collaborations and special experiences, will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the event.

Registration for Jameson Distillery is now open. Attendees can secure their spot by clicking Jameson Distillery Port Harcourt

So, if your Independence Weekend plans are still taking shape, put Jameson Distillery on the list. Come for the whiskey discovery, stay for the gourmet junk food, music, games and creativity, and leave with memories worth sharing.

For registration updates and announcements, follow @JamesonNGR across all social media platforms.

The event is only for 18 yrs+

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

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