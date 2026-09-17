Inside Midea’s 2026 Dealers Conference in Lagos

Midea held its 2026 Dealers Conference at the Ikeja Marriott Hotel, bringing together dealers, distribution partners, installers, and other trade stakeholders to review the company’s business direction, explore product innovations, and align on growth opportunities in Nigeria.

Held under the theme “Innovation | Collaboration | Growth,” the conference covered the four key pillars supporting Midea’s growth in Nigeria: residential air conditioning innovations, the Pro Shop and Midea Club dealer experience, the launch of SpaceMaster, new promotional programmes, and an awards ceremony recognising top-performing dealers and teams.

Residential Air Conditioning Innovation

A key session focused on Midea’s residential air conditioning (RAC) portfolio and how it addresses the needs of Nigerian consumers. Discussions covered cooling performance, energy efficiency, smart connectivity, reliability, durability, and comfort across wall-mounted split air conditioners, floor-standing units, and outdoor units.

Midea also highlighted its UNICOOL inverter air conditioning systems, which combine energy-efficient operation and smart connectivity with features designed for local operating conditions. These include low-voltage protection down to 80 volts and Hyper Graphins coating, developed to enhance durability and longevity, particularly in humid and corrosive environments.

The UNICOOL range also supports all-in-one control and multi-scene personalisation through MSmartHome. Midea’s one-drive-two configuration allows two indoor units to be connected to one outdoor unit, offering greater installation flexibility and practical control.

The conference also highlighted Midea’s global air conditioning leadership. Midea has been the World’s No. 1 Air Conditioner Company for 2 consecutive years* (2024 and 2025). This global scale and continued product investment were linked to key priorities in Nigeria, including stronger product knowledge, retail execution, installation and service, and closer customer engagement.

Strengthening Dealer Experience and Commercial Support

The conference continued Midea’s focus on Midea Club, the digital loyalty and support platform introduced at the 2025 seminar. The platform supports greater transparency, performance tracking, and rewards while providing a central hub for Midea’s retail and technical network.

Together with the Pro Shop initiative, Midea Club is designed to enhance dealer experience, strengthen installation standards, and support retail sell-out.

Midea also introduced the Win 9ja Win promotion and the Container promotion as part of its 2026 commercial programme, supporting broader efforts to stimulate market activity and channel growth.

Beyond RAC, Midea introduced its wider group capabilities and launched SpaceMaster, a new side-by-side refrigerator, supported by its promotional and marketing programme. The launch reflected Midea’s broader approach to understanding consumer needs, applying technology to everyday life, and supporting products through coordinated trade and marketing activity.

Executive Comments

Speaking at the event, Ashok Dimri, Business Head, said:

“The ambition is to make Midea a top-of-mind household appliance brand in Nigeria, rather than simply a brand consumers encounter when shopping for an air conditioner.”

He also introduced the Q4 SCRATCH AND WIN PROMO, featuring instant gifts, consolation prizes, and major grand prizes, including a Midea-branded car, Midea appliances, and branded gifts.

The promotion will be supported by an integrated 360-degree marketing campaign covering digital and social media, dealer and in-store activations, market activations, outdoor advertising, radio, point-of-sale materials, and consumer engagement activities.

Nelson Chukwuma, General Manager of Midea Nigeria, and Oluwasijibomi Ogunsiji, National Sales Manager, announced the new SpaceMaster side-by-side refrigerator.

They highlighted the conference as an opportunity for Midea and its partners to review market needs, improve coordination, and align on the support required across distribution, retail, and after-sales service.

“The new commercial programmes and dealer initiatives provide a clear framework for working together and growing the category responsibly.”

Emeka Okpe, Channel Manager, added:

“Our residential air conditioning portfolio responds to the conditions and expectations of Nigerian consumers. UNICOOL inverter ACs combine energy-efficient operation and smart connectivity with low-voltage protection, durability features, and flexible control. “By explaining these solutions directly to dealers and installers, we can help customers make better-informed choices and receive stronger service.”

Commitment to Nigeria and Dealer Partnerships

Midea’s dealer conferences provide a platform for business planning, product education, and direct market feedback. By bringing together product, sales, marketing, and distribution teams, Midea can respond more closely to customer expectations while helping partners communicate product benefits accurately.

The 2026 conference reinforced Midea’s commitment to its dealer and distribution network and its continued investment in Nigeria. Moving forward, the company will focus on deeper dealer engagement through the Pro Shop and Midea Club, effective execution of the announced promotions, continued product and technical education, improved customer experience, and broader access to reliable residential cooling solutions and other appliances.

The conference concluded with the recognition of top-performing dealers and teams, followed by a networking dinner where partners strengthened relationships and discussed the next steps for the business.

About Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands operating under the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, with the vision of “bringing great innovations to life”, is an international tech-leading company that specialises in seven major businesses, including Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, KUKA, New Energy, Midea Healthcare, and ANNTO Logistics. Midea’s products and services have served more than 500 million customers worldwide, including key clients and strategic partners across various industries. Midea operates more than 400 subsidiaries, 41 R&D centres, and 65 major manufacturing bases globally, with a business network covering over 200 countries and regions.

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