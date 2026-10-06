Uche Pedro’s High Fashion Icon Look for BellaNaija at 20 Was a Sculptural Crimson Gown

Uche Pedro, BellaNaija’s founder and CEO, clearly had High Fashion Icon in mind when she stepped onto the red carpet for BellaNaija’s 20th anniversary celebration. Her choice was a floor-length crimson red gown covered in sculptural micro-pleating, with an exaggerated shoulder, an asymmetrical neckline and a ruffled trumpet skirt that made the whole silhouette feel wonderfully larger than life.

And of course, there is a lot to look at.

The custom gown was built around a corseted waist, with diagonal, wave-like pleat lines running across the bodice to shape the figure before dropping into a trumpet skirt made from layers of circular ruffles. The effect was dramatic without needing a pile-on of accessories. The dress already had plenty going on, and Uche let its shape do the talking.

That exaggerated shoulder detail was another thing that made the gown so interesting. The neckline sat off one shoulder, while the other side rose into a sculpted shape, creating an asymmetrical finish that gave the dress its fashion-forward edge. Then came the dropped waist and those layers of ruffles, which added volume from the hips down while keeping the upper half of the gown fitted.

Uche kept her accessories simple, pairing the crimson gown with silver teardrop earrings and a smooth silver cuff bracelet. The cooler silver against the rich red was a smart way to accessorise without competing with the dress. Her beauty look stayed in the same warm colour family, with bronze eyeshadow and a glossy lip, while her hair was pulled into a high updo finished with soft curtain bangs and braided coils arranged neatly at the crown.

The look was made for the occasion, too. BellaNaija turned 20 this year, and the Grand Red Carpet Experience brought together celebrities, creatives, fashion personalities and industry leaders to celebrate two decades of the platform. The theme, High Fashion Icon, gave guests plenty of room to interpret what the words meant to them, from sculptural gowns to statement tailoring and unexpected styling choices.

For Uche, the evening carried an extra layer of significance. She founded BellaNaija in 2006 and has spent the past two decades building it from a lifestyle blog into a major digital media company covering entertainment, fashion, culture and social impact. Today, she is an award-winning entrepreneur, a Harvard Kennedy School graduate and an influential voice for young people and women across Africa.

Which makes that crimson gown feel even more fitting for BellaNaija at 20. This was not simply a red carpet appearance for Uche Pedro. She was stepping out for the anniversary of the platform she started twenty years ago, at a celebration filled with the people, creatives and community that have helped make BellaNaija what it is today.

And if High Fashion Icon was the brief, Uche certainly gave us a look with enough shape, colour and couture to make the theme feel right at home on the BellaNaija red carpet.

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Photo Credit: Uche Pedro/Instagram