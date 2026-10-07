Moët & Chandon Toasts to 20 Years of BellaNaija at the Grand Red Carpet Experience | See Photos

The outfits were giving High Fashion Icon, the red carpet was packed with fabulous looks, and BellaNaija was officially 20. So, naturally, there had to be champagne. And guess who was there to make sure everyone had some good bubbly? Moët & Chandon!

The champagne house joined BellaNaija for the Grand Red Carpet Experience, bringing bottles of champagne to an evening that already had all the ingredients for a great party. Guests came dressed for the theme, posing for photos, catching up with friends and celebrating two decades of BellaNaija, with glasses of Moët & Chandon making their way around the room.

Because if you are going to celebrate 20 years of BellaNaija, you might as well do it with champagne in hand.

The High Fashion Icon theme gave guests plenty of freedom to have fun with their looks. There were sculptural gowns, sharp suits, dramatic accessories, statement headpieces and plenty of outfits that made the red carpet feel like its own fashion show. And with everyone looking this good, champagne was a very welcome addition to the evening.

Moët & Chandon kept the drinks flowing as guests mingled and took in the celebration. From celebrities and creatives to fashion personalities and familiar faces from the BellaNaija community, the Grand Red Carpet Experience brought together people from across the entertainment and lifestyle space for one big birthday celebration.

There was something especially fitting about having Moët & Chandon there for the occasion. BellaNaija has spent the past 20 years documenting the weddings, red carpets, parties, fashion moments, career milestones and cultural stories that have kept its audience coming back, so this was a chance to put the coverage aside for a night and celebrate the platform itself.

And, of course, BellaNaija at 20 was never going to be a low-key affair. The Grand Red Carpet Experience gave guests a chance to dress up, have fun with High Fashion Icon, reconnect with friends and enjoy the evening, while Moët & Chandon supplied the champagne for the toasts.

Twenty years, fabulous fashion and champagne? We can definitely raise a glass to that.

See photos of guests enjoying Moët & Chandon below.