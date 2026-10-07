Temi Nkem Went Monochrome in Royal Blue With a Fringe Clutch to Match

Temi Nkem in blue has us feeling blown away! Hey, don’t mind us, we’re trying to rhyme here, but have you seen how gorgeous Temi looks in this royal blue mini dress? Fresh from her BBNaija Season 11 win, the 21-year-old winner kicked off Day 1 of her media rounds in Lagos in a look that had colour, shape and one very fabulous fringe bag all working together.

The dress itself is the star of the show, with a fitted, body-skimming silhouette, a sharp V-neckline and those gorgeous long bishop sleeves. The sleeves bring plenty of volume to the mini dress, gathering neatly at the wrists before finishing with extended cuffs. Keeping the dress in one solid shade means the unusual sleeve shape gets to have its say without competing with prints or heavy embellishment.

Then there is the bag. Temi carried a matching royal blue envelope clutch covered in long, cascading fringe, which fell across her waist as she moved. It adds a completely different texture to the smooth dress and gives the look some movement without taking it in another colour direction. She stayed with the blue theme through her deep blue drop earrings, then brought in a thick gold cuff and stacked rings for contrast.

And the shoes? A pair of white pointed-toe pumps that instantly changed the feel of the all-blue look. The bright white against the royal blue gives the outfit a clean finish, while her sleek centre-parted low ponytail, soft smoky eyes, defined brows and glossy nude lip keep the beauty look polished and let the dress remain the main attraction.

If you have been searching for how to wear a blue mini dress or wondering how to style a blue dress with white shoes, Temi’s look gives you plenty to work with. A strong colour does not need much competing with it, and her decision to keep the dress, bag and earrings within the same blue family shows how monochrome dressing can make one bold shade feel even more striking.

The fringe clutch is another styling detail worth stealing for your own wardrobe. If your bag already has plenty of texture and movement, pairing it with a simple, solid-colour dress gives it room to stand out without making the whole outfit feel busy.

For her first day of media appearances as the new BBNaija Season 11 winner, Temi has certainly started on a stylish note. And if this royal blue look is anything to go by, we have a feeling her post-Biggie fashion diary is going to be a fun one to follow.

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Photo Credit: Temi Nkem/Instagram