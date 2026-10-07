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FOLA Unveils ‘9’ Tracklist Featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo & More

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FOLA Unveils ‘9’ Tracklist Featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo & More

FOLA has revealed the 14-track lineup for his sophomore album 9, featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan. The album arrives 9 October.
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Afrobeats singer FOLA standing in a suit against a monochrome backdrop announcing his sophomore album 9.

FOLA gearing up for the official release of his sophomore album ‘9’ dropping on 9 October. Photo Credit: FOLA/Instagram 

Ready for a new album from FOLA? The Afrobeats star has got you covered. FOLA is gearing up to release his highly anticipated sophomore album, 9, and he has now given fans the full 14-track tracklist, complete with some very exciting names.

Set for release on 9 October, 9 follows FOLA’s 2025 debut project, Catharsis, and marks his next major chapter. The album title has a football reference at its centre, inspired by the classic number 9 striker whose job is to come through when the team needs a goal. For FOLA, that becomes a fitting metaphor for the artist you call when you need a guaranteed hit.

The tracklist brings together songs fans already know and some collaborations we cannot wait to hear. There is “Treat U Right” with Ayra Starr, “Attention!”, fan-favourite “Fine Ting (Fine $hit)”, and “It’s Over” featuring Bella Shmurda and Zlatan. FOLA also recently released “Miss U II (Nriri)”, giving listeners another taste of the project before the full tracklist dropped. Then come the new link-ups, including “2am In Toronto” featuring Davido, “My Type” featuring BNXN and “Hold U Down” featuring Darkoo.

The official single cover artwork for Treat Me Right by Fola featuring Ayra Starr, showing Fola in a maroon jacket and bandana next to Ayra Starr in a red dress.

Official cover artwork for the collaborative contemporary Afropop single Treat Me Right by Fola and Ayra Starr. Photo Credit: FOLA/Instagram 

FOLA says the album came together with some of his favourite instrumentalists, producers and artists, with every song rooted in something real. “Made this one with some of my favourite instrumentalists, producers, and artists. Every song came from somewhere real, every detail meant something. Wherever you are, whatever you’re going through, it is my hope that when you hear it, this album finds you at the right time. 9 is coming,” he shared.

So, 9 October is officially on the calendar. With 14 tracks, features from Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan, and a few songs already in rotation, FOLA’s sophomore era is shaping up to be one to watch.

Official 14-track tracklist for FOLA album 9 featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda, and Zlatan.

Official tracklist breakdown for FOLA’s album 9, listing 14 tracks including 2am In Toronto with Davido, Treat U Right with Ayra Starr, and My Type with BNXN. Photo Credit: FOLA/Instagram 

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