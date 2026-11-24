Your playlist called, it wants a proper refresh before the week runs away from you. Between surprise link-ups from two of Afrobeats’ biggest names, cheeky big-money banter, and easy-going tunes built for the dance floor, Nigerian artists have given us plenty to queue up right now.

If you are hunting for something smooth to soundtrack your Lagos traffic commute, gearing up for a night out, or simply tired of hitting replay on the same ten tracks, here are five new Nigerian songs to listen to this week that deserve a spot in your rotation.

Rema featuring Wizkid – “Feel Alright”

When Rema and Wizkid finally lock into the studio together, you press play immediately. Serving as the opening track on Rema’s freshly released seven-track EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB)—which follows his 2024 album HEIS and 2023’s Ravage EP—”Feel Alright” brings two generations of global Afrobeats stars onto one mid-tempo groove. Rema glides across the beat in a mix of English, Pidgin, and Yoruba while pursuing a love interest, before Wizkid slides in with his laid-back cadence. The official lyric video is already out too, so you can catch every bar from start to finish.

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Adekunle Gold featuring Blaqbonez – “Money in a Wheelbarrow”

Did you ever picture Adekunle Gold and Blaqbonez on the same track? Adekunle Gold revealed that this single actually reunites him with an artist who dropped a diss track about him years ago—and marks their second attempt at making a song together. Arriving after Adekunle Gold’s Fuji album era and Blaqbonez’s fifth studio album, NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME, “Money in a Wheelbarrow” turns big-money talk into a two-and-a-half-minute celebration of hard-earned wins. Adekunle Gold brings warm, melodic ease to the hook while Blaqbonez trades witty verses about stacking cash and enjoying the fruits of your grind right now.

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Falz featuring Simi – “Jaiye”

Ten years after their beloved 2016 joint EP, Chemistry—and following favourites like “Soldier” and their 2024 duet “Borrow Me Your Baby” from Simi’s Lost and Found album—Falz and Simi are back together on “Jaiye“. Following Falz’s 2024 EP Before The Feast and his 2026 project Break Time, this new single leans into bright, feel-good rhythms and relatable Nigerian humour about choosing enjoyment despite the daily hustle. Falz brings his witty, conversational flow while Simi answers with silky vocals that remind you why fans never get tired of hearing them side by side.

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Olamide featuring FOLA – “Jaiye”

Fresh off the release of his 10-track studio album, Time and Space—which arrived on 16 November following the lead single “Burukutu”, his 2025 self-titled album Olamidé, and his 2024 EP Ikigai Vol. 1—Olamide teams up with rising star FOLA for the project’s sole guest appearance on “Jaiye”. Sitting at track seven on the self-painted album, the collaboration pairs FOLA’s emotive, melodic vocals with Olamide’s grounded street delivery, giving you a soulful record about enjoying life that stays with you long after the first spin.

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Joeboy – “Pretty Girls”

Taken from his five-track Lavida Boy EP—which follows his 2025 album Viva Lavida and 2023’s Body & Soul—Joeboy serves up a sweet, dance-ready tribute to confident women who love having a good time. Inspired by the classic Diwali riddim, “Pretty Girls” rides on lively percussion and an easy, sing-along hook that pulls you straight toward the dance floor.