My name is Enoch Adeagbo. In 2021, at the age of 14, I was refused admission because I was too young. I was very sad because the reason had nothing to do with my academic ability. My parents encouraged me to apply to another university, and I eventually gained admission to Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, at the age of 14.

On Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at 19, I will graduate from ACU with First Class Honours in Civil Engineering, having earned a CGPA of 4.79 out of 5.00, as the second-best student in my department and the third-best student in the Faculty of Engineering.

If I had given up and not applied to another school, I might not be here today sharing my journey.

Where it all began

As a child, I often accompanied my father to construction sites. I enjoyed watching structures take shape from foundation stage to completion. My interest in how buildings were designed and constructed gradually developed into a desire to become an engineer.

At 14, however, I was considerably younger than most of my course mates. People frequently reminded me of my age, and I had to adjust. I learnt to focus on my studies, take part in university activities and make the most of the opportunity I had been given.

In the 2022/2023 session, at 15, I received the Overall Best Student in Engineering of the Year award at the 200-level. I had not expected it, but it was also an encouraging recognition of my work, and it motivated me to stay consistent.

The C that taught me something

But being interested in a course does not necessarily mean you’d understand it completely. I learnt this in the first semester of 400 level, when I got a C in Structural Analysis, a three-unit course I thought I understood. I was surprised because I had been confident in my knowledge of the course.

That experience made me reflect on my approach to studying. I became more deliberate about understanding concepts rather than simply assuming I had mastered them. Studying with a group and teaching my coursemates also became valuable. Explaining a topic to someone else also helped me understand the course more.

More than lectures

Beyond the classroom, I served as the Academic Officer of the Nigerian Universities Engineering Students’ Association (NUESA), ACU Chapter, for the 2025/2026 session. I also served as an Assistant Class Representative and was involved in chapel activities as a chapel worker.

My faith in God has played an important role throughout my university journey. It shaped my discipline, decisions and priorities, and helped me remain intentional about my responsibilities.

I am grateful to my parents, who made sure I did not have to worry about finances while pursuing my education. Their support allowed me to concentrate on my studies and other responsibilities without the additional burden of financial concerns.

Learning on real construction sites

My engineering education has also involved practical experiences outside the university.

In 2023, during my internship at T.E.A.M. (Nigeria) Limited, I was exposed to engineering consultancy in the construction of Obafemi Awolowo railway infrastructure in Ibadan. In 2024, I worked on drainage construction at LIDAMYT Global Contracting Services.

I subsequently completed a six-month structural design internship in 2025 at Basit Opeloyeru and Associates, where I worked on structural modelling, analysis, design and detailing, alongside exposure to construction projects through site visits.

Since July 2026, I have been working as an Engineering Intern at GLIC, gaining further practical experience on five-storey and seven-storey reinforced concrete buildings. My responsibilities have included supervising aspects of construction such as ribbed slab works, shear walls, staircases and roof structures.

Initially, I felt inexperienced when I was given on-site supervisory responsibilities, and instructing older artisans. However, as I became more experienced with construction processes and gained practical exposure, my confidence gradually improved. The experience has helped me understand the responsibility involved in ensuring that construction activities follow engineering drawings and specifications.

What comes next

I hope to pursue postgraduate studies abroad through a scholarship opportunity. My ambition is to continue developing in structural engineering while also exploring research and professional opportunities in water resources engineering. I hope to build a career that combines professional practice, research and meaningful contributions to infrastructure and environmental development.

I am grateful to my project supervisor, Engr. Dr A.T. Adeyokunnu, as well as the lecturers and friends who contributed to my university experience.

To anyone who has been told they are too young, too early or not ready, a setback does not have to determine how your story ends. Mine did not. I was eventually given an opportunity, and I made the most of it.