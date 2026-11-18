I lost someone recently, and since then, I have found myself revisiting little moments, conversations and encounters I probably would not have given much thought to otherwise. We weren’t particularly close, or I wouldn’t describe our relationship that way. We had reconnected after a long time and started seeing each other more often, especially after I resumed work following an accident I was involved in. He gradually became part of my daily routine. Whenever I went to work, he would come to pick me up from the office, and we would go home together. In many ways, he looked out for me and made sure I got home safely.

We started talking more. We would discuss life, share experiences and occasionally open up about things happening in our individual lives. There was also an emotional dimension to our friendship. He was interested in me romantically, I realised, but I didn’t feel the same way. I tried to understand my feelings, but the truth was that I simply wasn’t in love with him. I couldn’t manufacture feelings that weren’t there.

Then I heard that he passed away.

My first reaction, strangely, was guilt. I began asking myself: Was I a good friend to him? Was I kind enough? Was I considerate? Did I treat him well? Could I have done something differently?

I caught myself wondering whether I should have given him a chance. Perhaps I should have allowed him to love me. But then would I have done that out of genuine affection or simply out of pity? And would that have been fair to either of us?

My understanding is that not returning someone’s romantic feelings does not mean we cannot offer them genuine friendship, kindness and compassion. I didn’t owe him romantic love, but I could have been a good friend. That has stayed with me.

Beyond the guilt, there was another question I couldn’t get out of my head: Why did God allow us to reconnect?

Why, after such a long time, did our paths have to cross again? Why did we have to start talking, sharing experiences and becoming familiar with each other again, only for him to die shortly afterwards? Why him? Why at that particular time? What was the reason for that reconnection, and why did it have to end this way?

The timing of certain events leaves you with more questions than answers.

What makes this loss even more difficult to comprehend is how it happened. I had been the one who suffered an accident, yet I survived and was gradually recovering. He wasn’t sick. He hadn’t been involved in an accident. He simply slipped and fell, sustained an injury, and bled out. His body was not discovered until three days later.

Three days.

The loneliness he must have experienced within those three days, the possibility that he needed someone, and the heartbreaking thought that nobody knew what had happened to him. I cannot fully comprehend it.

It also made me confront something I had perhaps never thought about deeply enough: loneliness. The loneliness that makes you wonder whether anyone would notice if you were suddenly gone. I don’t want to be alone when I pass away.

A week after his burial, I found myself searching his name on Google. I’m not sure what I was looking for. Perhaps I wanted something that would help me process what had happened, something that would make his death feel a little more real or give me some sense of closure. When I read the tributes people had written about him, I began questioning myself. Was I truly kind to this person? Did I appreciate the little things he did? Could I have been more present?

I know I cannot change what happened, and I also know that I cannot take responsibility for circumstances beyond my control. But his death has made me reflect deeply on the kind of person I am and how I want to relate to the people around me.

We do not have to be romantically involved with everyone who cares about us. We do not have to become best friends with everyone we meet. But we can be kind. We can listen. We can check in. We can make a phone call, send a message or simply ask someone how they are doing and genuinely care about the answer.

I am still trying to make sense of his death. I still have questions, and I may never find answers to all of them. I may never understand why our paths crossed again when they did, or why our reconnection had to be so brief. But I know that I do not want this experience to become just another sad memory that eventually fades.

I want it to change something in me. I want to be more intentional about the people around me. I want to check on people, make those calls, offer a listening ear and express love without waiting for a special occasion. I want the goodness of God to be evident not just in what I say, but in how I treat the people I encounter every day.

Because one day, a seemingly ordinary encounter could become our last encounter with someone. When that day comes, I hope the people we leave behind will remember that we made them feel seen, valued and loved.