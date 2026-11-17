In June 2023, ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced the creation of the Best African Music Performance category. Its creation was a recognition of how far African music had travelled globally, and Nigerian artists were at the centre of that movement. From Burna Boy‘s Ye, CKay‘s Love Nwantiti, Wizkid‘s explosive Essence, to Rema‘s globally successful Calm Down and others, Nigerian artists became drivers of African music’s global expansion. Afrobeats – the umbrella term often used internationally to describe much of contemporary African popular music, although many Nigerian artists have rejected it for its tendency to limit the range of music coming out of the country – became an established genre globally.

While Nigerian and African music have always travelled beyond their respective countries, the era of streaming and digital platforms has accelerated how quickly global audiences discover and engage with the music. African music became increasingly established in the West and other parts of the world, creating greater recognition for its artists and sounds. The Grammys’ decision to introduce a category specifically recognising African music performances was an important step in that direction, beyond the recognition African artists had previously received in categories such as Best Global Music Album.

Although the creation of the Best African Music Performance category was celebrated throughout the continent, there seems to be a monopoly, or something close to it, of Nigerian music in the category. While South African artist Tyla has won the award twice, more than any individual Nigerian artist, Nigerian artists have consistently enjoyed greater representation in the nominations. Indeed, Nigerian artists are considerably more recognised globally, particularly in the West. However, I believe it is the responsibility of an award of this repute to look beyond the most visible names and recognise the best African music released within its eligibility period. A song should not earn a nomination simply because it is popular or has enjoyed international success.

A closer look at the nominations across the four editions reveals just how much Nigerian music has featured in the category. In 2024, four of the five nominated recordings featured Nigerian artists. The following year, all five recordings had Nigerian representation, with seven Nigerian artists making the list. In 2026, three of the five recordings featured Nigerian artists, while the 2027 nominations saw four out of five recordings feature at least one Nigerian artist. Altogether, Nigerian artists have featured in 16 of the 20 nominated recordings since the category was introduced.

This is not to suggest that Nigerian music does not deserve the recognition it receives. Nigerian artists have built impressive international careers, and their music has found audiences far beyond the continent. They deserve to be recognised. However, when a category is created to recognise the best of African music, it is worth asking how much of the continent’s musical diversity is reflected in its nominations.

In September 2024, Tyla made a similar observation when she won the Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Awards. In her acceptance speech, she said, “There is a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats… Even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It is more than just Afrobeats.” Africa has a vast and diverse music industry. From South Africa’s Amapiano movement and Ghana’s Highlife and Hiplife traditions to Uganda’s dance music, Tanzania’s Bongo Flava and the different sounds emerging from Francophone Africa, there is no shortage of music deserving of international attention.

The prominence of Nigerian artists in this category may partly reflect the strength of the country’s music industry and the international visibility its artists have built over the years. It may also reflect the Recording Academy’s membership, voting processes and the music that reaches its voters. But that is precisely why the conversation is important. If the category is to represent African music, its nominations should encourage listeners to discover artists and sounds beyond the ones they already know.

Nigerian music has benefited from a relatively strong music industry, with established record labels, international distribution deals, collaborations with global artists and a large diaspora audience that continues to support its exports. These factors have helped Nigerian artists reach international audiences and, by extension, become more visible to institutions such as the Recording Academy.

However, this visibility does not necessarily mean that the best or most interesting music coming out of Africa is always the music that gets heard internationally. An artist from another African country may be producing equally compelling music but lack the distribution network, marketing resources or international connections to get it beyond their local market. If the music awards are interested in recognising the best of African music, perhaps there is also a need to look beyond the music that already has an established international audience. After all, one of the things an award can do is introduce the world to music it might otherwise never discover.

There is a difference between recognising the best of African music and repeatedly recognising only the most internationally visible parts of it. The Best African Music Performance has opened an important door for African music. The next step is ensuring that more of the continent gets to walk through it.