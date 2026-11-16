Asake, Tems, Wizkid & Ayra Starr Lead African Acts Nominated for 2027 Grammys

The Recording Academy has just rolled out the official nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards, and the Best African Music Performance category is an absolute powerhouse lineup with Nigerian artists making up a significant part of this year’s shortlist.

Leading the category is Asake, who pulled off an incredible double entry in the category. He picked up a solo nod for his standout track “Gratitude” alongside a stellar collaborative nomination for “Jogodo” alongside Wizkid. For Wizkid, this latest nomination adds another major chapter to his historic Grammy legacy, building on his previous career milestones, which include his historic win for Best Music Video with Beyoncé for “Brown Skin Girl” at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021, as well as multiple past nominations.

Tems is another Nigerian nominee, returning to the category she won at the 67th Grammy Awards in February 2025 with “Love Me JeJe”. This time, she is nominated for “Big Daddy”. Her previous Grammy win came in 2023, when she received Best Melodic Rap Performance for her contribution to Future‘s “Wait for U”, featuring Drake.

The Nigerian representation also includes Ayra Starr, whose nomination comes through “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, a collaboration with Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo. Ayra Starr previously received a nomination in the category for “Rush”, while Angélique Kidjo brings her own Grammy-winning history to the collaboration, with wins for albums including Eve, Sings, Celia and Mother Nature.

Rounding out the category with rich cultural resonance are Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni, who earned a brilliant nomination for “No Tradition, No Africa“.

The 69th Grammy Awards will hold on 7 February 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.