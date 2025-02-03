Tems Wins 2nd Grammy for “Love Me JeJe” at the 67th Annual Grammys

Tems just added another Grammy to her growing collection. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, she won Best African Music Performance for her hit “Love Me JeJe.” This marks her second Grammy win, and it’s made even more special as tomorrow is her mum’s birthday.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Tems said:

Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team. Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday, and this is her first Grammy’s, and I just want to thank you, mum, because she’s really done a lot for me and my brother. I want to thank my team, thank you so much. To God be the glory because honestly, he’s changed my life so much. Thank you so much, thank you God.

This victory adds to her already impressive Grammy journey. In 2023, Tems claimed her first Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future‘s “Wait For You” featuring Drake at the 65th Annual Grammys. Fast forward to 2025, and Tems has earned a total of eight nominations, with “Love Me JeJe” winning Best African Music Performance. She’s also nominated for Best R&B Song with “Burning” and Best Global Music Album with “Born in the Wild.”

Watch Tems’ acceptance speech below