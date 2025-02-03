Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tems Wins 2nd Grammy for "Love Me JeJe" at the 67th Annual Grammys

BN TV Music Scoop

Angélique Kidjo Opens Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony with a Powerful Performance

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday Releases "Banquet" Music Video: A Message of Devotion

BN TV

MC Lively Talks Family, Religion & Life-Altering Moments with Amanda Dara

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "You Are Good" Is a Song of Gratitude & Prophetic Promise | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza, Anyone? Let Sisi Yemmie Guide You

BN TV Cuisine

A Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry That's Fast, Flavourful & Just What You Need

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Happens When Yomi’s Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track "Resurrection"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

BN TV

Tems Wins 2nd Grammy for “Love Me JeJe” at the 67th Annual Grammys

Tems Wins 2nd Grammy for “Love Me JeJe” at the 67th Annual Grammys, adding to her growing list of accolades
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tems just added another Grammy to her growing collection. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, she won Best African Music Performance for her hit Love Me JeJe.” This marks her second Grammy win, and it’s made even more special as tomorrow is her mum’s birthday.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Tems said:

Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team. Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday, and this is her first Grammy’s, and I just want to thank you, mum, because she’s really done a lot for me and my brother. I want to thank my team, thank you so much. To God be the glory because honestly, he’s changed my life so much. Thank you so much, thank you God.

This victory adds to her already impressive Grammy journey. In 2023, Tems claimed her first Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future‘s Wait For You featuring Drake at the 65th Annual Grammys. Fast forward to 2025, and Tems has earned a total of eight nominations, with Love Me JeJe winning Best African Music Performance. She’s also nominated for Best R&B Song with Burning” and Best Global Music Album with “Born in the Wild.

Watch Tems’ acceptance speech below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php