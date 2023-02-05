Tems Wins Her First GRAMMY with “Wait For You”

Connect with us

Inspired

2 hours ago

Nigerian music superstar Tems has just won her first Grammy Award, for her performance in Future’s “Wait For You”, where she was featured alongside Drake.

The song won the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category in the 65th edition of arguably music’s biggest award show.

Congratulations, Tems!

