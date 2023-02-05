Events
Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos
On Saturday, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted music’s biggest stars, moguls, and entrepreneurs across the black community, from Kelly Rowland to Teyana Taylor, and even our very own multi-award winner, Tems.
Other guests we spotted included Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, Offset, DJ Khaled, Lil’ Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Lil’ Baby, and many others.
Keep scrolling to see who attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch, below:
Beyonce
Jay-Z
JAY-Z | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/4hNvxINrLF
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Tems
DJ Khaled and Jay-Z
Kelly Rowland
Snoh Aalegra
Lil Kim
Reginae Carter
Offset
Winnie Harlow
Kenneth Edmonds (Babyface)
Coco Jones
Giveon
Daniel Kaluuya
Anitta
Memphis Bleek & Tyler The Creator | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/Hti1uoutMY
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Giggs & Ms Banks | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/c5IQFVnZY5
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Ella Mai & Coco Jones | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/VwytCtbbzz
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai & Chloe Bailey | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/i0Wa4lAhw8
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Halle Bailey & Leigh-Anne Pinnock | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/nHG4rqm985
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Chloe Bailey | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/xsJfwVuMgj
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Ari Lennox | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/5dwWxav3eN
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Teyana Taylor & Emilia Mernes | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/mtlWovwAmo
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
Normani & Winnie Harlow | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/SmmoEBPhOb
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 4, 2023