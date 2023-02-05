Connect with us

Events Music Scoop

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Events Promotions

Maison Martell brought an Audacious experience to the Capital City of Nigeria, Abuja | See more

Events News Promotions

'An Arabian Evening'; Folajomi Oladimeji celebrated his Birthday with a Ritzy Event | Here's how it went

Events Style

The Stylish Guests Spotted on the Blue Carpet at ARISE Fashion Week Day 2

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

New Tv Series'The Plan' Host Private Screening Event as the Show Premieres on Netflix Today

Events Style

ARISE Fashion Week—Day 1: All The Unmissable Fashion Moments

Events News Promotions

Chasing Dreams, Igniting Passions: OOU Celebrates Four Decades of Lighting the Path to Success

Events Promotions

'Love, Dating and Marriage' host The 2023 Manual Conference on the need for Emotional Stability in a Relationship

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Career Events News Promotions

AfricaNXT is Back for the 11th Edition | Register Here & Get the Full Schedule

Events

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Published

31 seconds ago

 on

On Saturday, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted music’s biggest stars, moguls, and entrepreneurs across the black community, from Kelly Rowland to Teyana Taylor, and even our very own multi-award winner, Tems.

Other guests we spotted included Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, Offset, DJ Khaled, Lil’ Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Lil’ Baby, and many others.

Keep scrolling to see who attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch, below:

Beyonce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Jay-Z

Tems

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deeds (@deedsmagazine)

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Kelly Rowland

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

Snoh Aalegra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Snoh (@snohaalegra)

Lil Kim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Reginae Carter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reginae Carter (@itsreginaecarter)

Offset

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Winnie Harlow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Kenneth Edmonds (Babyface)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenny Edmonds (@babyface)

Coco Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Giveon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Daniel Kaluuya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Anitta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anitta 🎤 (@anitta)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Nigerians are Buying Naira Notes with Naira Notes! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving
css.php