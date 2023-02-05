Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

On Saturday, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted music’s biggest stars, moguls, and entrepreneurs across the black community, from Kelly Rowland to Teyana Taylor, and even our very own multi-award winner, Tems.

Other guests we spotted included Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, Offset, DJ Khaled, Lil’ Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Lil’ Baby, and many others.

Keep scrolling to see who attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch, below:

Beyonce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Jay-Z

Tems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeds (@deedsmagazine)

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Kelly Rowland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

Snoh Aalegra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snoh (@snohaalegra)

Lil Kim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Reginae Carter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reginae Carter (@itsreginaecarter)

Offset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Winnie Harlow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Kenneth Edmonds (Babyface)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Edmonds (@babyface)

Coco Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Giveon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Daniel Kaluuya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Anitta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anitta 🎤 (@anitta)

Memphis Bleek & Tyler The Creator | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/Hti1uoutMY — Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023

Ella Mai & Coco Jones | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/VwytCtbbzz — Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023

Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai & Chloe Bailey | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/i0Wa4lAhw8 — Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023