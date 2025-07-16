Get to Know Interswitch’s New Human-Centered Pan-African Campaign

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, hosted an exclusive screening event on Wednesday, June 25th, at the Interswitch Innovation Lab in Victoria Island, Lagos, to premiere its latest Masterbrand Television Commercial (TVC), alongside a corresponding integrated marketing communication campaign anchored on its ‘Never Stop’ brand philosophy.

It would be recalled that to herald its 20th anniversary commemoration earlier in 2022, Interswitch launched a new brand campaign projecting its positioning as a pioneering and integral enabler that has not only supported the growth and development of fintech and payments across Africa over the last 20 years but also amplified the brand’s progressive outlook as a frontier-driving company that keeps pushing boundaries and facilitating the creation of new ecosystems that help businesses and individuals scale and thrive, in line with its purpose of inspiring Africa to greatness through innovation, value creation, and excellence.

This latest complementary brand campaign, still based on the existing philosophy, however, marks a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution, as Interswitch continues its mission to humanise technology and spotlight the often-unseen role it plays in powering everyday life across Africa, from payments and transportation to healthcare, energy, education, and real estate. This campaign reaffirms Interswitch’s commitment to enabling the moments that matter.

Styled as an immersive and intimate gathering, the event drew key stakeholders across media, tech, and lifestyle sectors, including journalists, creators, and brand partners. With a bold departure from conventional press events, the screening was crafted as an experience-first showcase, a sensory blend of visuals, sound, and narrative designed to evoke emotion and highlight the depth of African storytelling.

Commenting on the campaign and its significance, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, said:

“This commercial is not just a brand film; it is a cultural moment. It reflects who we are and why we exist: to enable progress, empower dreams, and fuel the heartbeat of commerce and connection across Africa. By humanising our story, we are reinforcing that our impact goes far beyond technology; it lives in the everyday lives we touch. In doing so, we are helping to build a digital Africa where everyone and every business can thrive.”

Anchored by the TVC, the campaign tells a deeply human story of trust, reliability, and steady, unwavering impact, values that have defined Interswitch’s journey over the last two decades. Rather than focus on product features, the film shifts the narrative to people, including commuters, merchants, students, mothers, and small business owners, whose lives are made simpler, faster, and more secure by Interswitch’s underlying infrastructure.

Importantly, the TVC was conceived, directed, and produced entirely by Africans, a deliberate creative decision underscoring Interswitch’s belief that African stories are best told by African voices. In an era where artificial intelligence is increasingly used to simulate storytelling, the team chose a different path, eschewing AI in favour of organic, emotionally driven filmmaking that captures real faces, real places, and real emotions.

Commenting on the launch of the commercial, Divisional Head for Brands, Communications, Content, and Storytelling at Interswitch, Tomi Ogunlesi, said:

“In an age where automation is becoming increasingly glorified, we are essentially making a bet on human connection. We made a conscious choice to tell this story with heart, to let people see themselves, their families, and their daily hustle reflected on screen, and to connect the dots with how Interswitch powers the moments that matter in their lives. That’s what makes it real. That’s what makes it matter.”

Following its release, the TVC and its associated through-the-line campaign across channels have continued to spark strong engagement across digital platforms, with viewers praising its emotional resonance and authentic portrayal of African realities. For many, it offers a renewed appreciation for Interswitch’s consistent, often invisible role in powering not just transactions, but transitions, ambitions, and everyday progress.

As Interswitch deepens its pan-African presence, this campaign signals a refreshed focus on cultural relevance, trust-building, and human connection, elements that now define the future of African technology companies’ branding.

Sponsored Content