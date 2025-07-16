What to Know About Bluhouse’s New Film, Freedom Way

Freedom Way, a new drama from Bluhouse Studios written by Blessing Uzzi and directed by Olalekan Afolabi, will finally hit cinemas this Friday, July 18.

The film features a stellar cast that includes Debo ”Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, Femi Jacobs, Mike Afolarin, Bimbo Akintola, Taye Arimoro, Akin Lewis, Ogranya Jable Osai, Meg Otanwa, Jesse Suntele, Teniola Aladese, and Tiwalola Adebola-Walter.

Here are seven things you should know about Freedom Way ahead of its anticipated release.

1. Mr Macaroni plays a police officer

Known for his outspoken criticism of police brutality and his social activism, Mr Macaroni takes on a surprising role in Freedom Way as Abiola, a commercial motorcyclist whose encounter with the police sets off a chain of events. The role pushes against his well-known public image and adds new layers to the film’s complex questions about power and consequence. 2. Freedom Way has travelled all over the world

Before reaching Nigerian cinemas, Freedom Way had already made its rounds on the global festival circuit. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2024, screened at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the New York African Film Festival, and won the Jury Prize at the Africa International Film Festival. These selections speak to its resonance beyond Nigeria, particularly its themes of survival, power, and human connection.

3. The film has won two AMVCAs

At the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Freedom Way took home two major honours: Best Film, and Best Writing, which was awarded to the film’s writer and producer, Blessing Uzzi. The project also received nominations in several other categories, including Best Supporting Actor for Femi Jacobs, Best Sound Design, and Best Music.

4. The directorial feature debut of Olalekan Afolabi

Although Afolabi is not new to the film industry and has previously directed short films, Freedom Way marks his debut as a director of a full-length feature. The story draws from personal experiences, with Afolabi having referenced situations similar to those faced by the characters. His direction brings an intimate and grounded energy to the film. 5. Ogranya makes the switch from music

Ogranya Jable Osai is popularly known as a singer-songwriter with a mellow, soulful sound. In Freedom Way, he steps into the world of acting with a performance that shows surprising range. It’s his screen debut, and one that adds even more intrigue to his creative journey.

6. It’s Bluhouse’s first major feature project

Bluhouse Studios, founded by Uzzi in 2021, has built a strong reputation through its music video and commercial work with artists like Davido, Chike, and Cobhams, and brands like Infinix and Bet9ja. The studio also produced Zikoko Life, an anthology film series which recently debuted on YouTube. Freedom Way marks its first leap into feature filmmaking. 7. Real life inspired Blessing Uzzi to write the film

The spark behind Freedom Way came in part from a campaign Uzzi saw years ago on BellaNaija, titled Treat Now, Ask Later, which pushed back against hospitals refusing to treat gunshot victims without police reports. That campaign stayed with her, and over time, grew into the film’s core question: what happens when systems designed to protect end up punishing?

Uzzi’s script threads that idea into a wider narrative about youth, ambition, and the costs of trying to live honestly in a country that rarely plays fair.

Freedom Way is distributed by Genesis Pictures and will start showing in cinemas nationwide from July 18.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmd8DsgdjsI

