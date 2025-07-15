Connect with us

Retired General Joins Forces With Izesan Limited to Make Wurkun and Jiba Languages Accessible to Young Learners

NTT Global Destinations Hosts Historic Event with Afreximbank & JN Bank in Jamaica

Urban Skin Rx Happily After Acne Party, Adieu Acne: A Triumphant Goodbye to Acne

JJC Skillz Returns to the Director's Chair With Gritty Action Film Hakeem: Seeking Justice

900+ AXA Mansard Employees Take a Stand Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Groundbreaking Documentary Shines Light on Women in Nigerian Politics

KieKie Returns as Host for Trendupp Awards 2025

Sundry Markets (Owners of Marketsquare) Ranked Among Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies – FT 2025

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold7 | Flip 7 | Flip 7R, Raising the Bar for Smartphones

Solving Nigeria's Out-of-School Student Crisis with Sustainable, Dignified Interventions

Retired General Joins Forces With Izesan Limited to Make Wurkun and Jiba Languages Accessible to Young Learners

In a heartfelt move to preserve Nigeria’s fast-disappearing indigenous languages, Retired Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa has teamed up with edtech company Izesan Limited to digitise and promote the Wurkun and Jiba languages, spoken by communities in Taraba State. The announcement was made on July 11, 2025, and is already being hailed as a powerful statement about cultural identity, heritage, and intergenerational connection. 

General Faransa, currently serving as Chairman of the Taraba State Internal Revenue Service and Head of the Special Task Force on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, described the initiative as “a duty to our roots.” His support brings significant weight to the project, which aims to protect local languages from extinction through digital innovation. 

At the heart of the initiative is Anthony Osekhuemen Otaigbe, the passionate founder of Izesan Limited, a leading edtech company working to preserve and teach African languages using mobile apps and digital content. 

Founded in 2019, Izesan Limited is a Nigerian edtech startup on a mission to preserve Africa’s linguistic heritage by developing immersive language-learning tools for over 200 indigenous languages. The platform currently serves thousands of learners globally, offering culturally rooted courses accessible via mobile and web. 

“Language is so much more than words. It carries our people’s wisdom, history, humour, and worldview,” Anthony said. “We’re deeply honoured by General Faransa’s support; it shows that leadership can be both strategic and soulful.” 

With Faransa’s backing, Izesan will begin developing curriculum-aligned digital tools, including apps and learning platforms, to make Wurkun and Jiba accessible to young learners, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora. 

The Izesan team, visibly moved by the endorsement, expressed joy and gratitude. “This is a big win for every Nigerian who still speaks their mother tongue, or wishes they could,” a team member shared. 

Nigeria is one of the world’s most linguistically diverse countries, but also one of the most endangered, with over 400 native languages at risk. The collaboration adds to the momentum of UNESCO’s International Decade of Indigenous Languages, which calls for urgent efforts to preserve linguistic heritage globally. 

For Izesan, it’s not just about teaching languages, it’s about honouring ancestors, empowering youth, and building a future where culture and technology walk hand in hand.

