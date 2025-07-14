NTT Global Destinations Hosts Historic Event with Afreximbank & JN Bank in Jamaica

In a landmark moment for Africa-Caribbean collaboration, NTT Global Destinations, in partnership with Afreximbank and JN Bank, hosted the official side event of the 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting, a powerful convergence of trade, tourism, creativity, and diaspora engagement.

The event, themed “From Shared Roots to a Shared Future”, featured two main components: a high-level morning conference and a vibrant African Village Corner showcasing food, fashion, art, and music from across the continent.

A Historic First for Afreximbank in Jamaica

This event marked Afreximbank’s first official activity following Jamaica’s recent signing on as a partner member state an achievement that positions the island to directly benefit from Africa’s growing trade, creative, and investment ecosystems.

For Jamaican National Bank, this marks their most significant move yet toward engaging the African market through strategic alignment with Afreximbank and other collaborators across the continent to bridge economic gaps and power global prosperity. The event also served as a launchpad for long-term collaboration, bringing together SME leaders, creatives, and policy stakeholders from across both regions.

The Conference: Collaboration Through Culture, Trade & Tourism

Held at the Half Moon Conference Centre in Montego Bay, the conference was officially declared open by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. the Most Honourable. Andrew Holness.

Other Caribbean Heads of Government, including Prime Ministers from St. Kitts, Antigua & Barbuda, and Bermuda, made appearances at the venue demonstrating clear regional interest in the unification of Africa and the Caribbean, which remains a key pillar of NTT Global Destinations’ long-term agenda. H.E Prof. Benedict Oramah, GCON The President of Afreximbank delivered the keynote address, setting the tone for a morning of dynamic, cross-sectoral panel discussions.

Conference Themes: Real Markets, Real Momentum

The high-level panels explored the four sectors most ready for bilateral scale:

SME Development & Trade Finance

Tourism Diplomacy & Air Linkages

Creative & Digital Economies

Tech Innovation: Fintech, FashionTech, Agritech

Panellists included renowned actress Nancy Isime, music entrepreneur Bizzle Osikoya, Afro Kalangu Music executive Morell Akilah, SME expert Ayo Bankole-Akintujoye, Amb. Janet Olisa, Director of Regions, Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and officials from Afreximbank, JN Bank, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Business Development Corporation, Jamaica Tourism Enhancement Fund, and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and Jamaica.

“African and Caribbean entrepreneurs are solving the same problems using different tools. When they connect, new industries emerge,” said Agboola during the sessions.

The African Village: Culture as Commercial Diplomacy

Following the conference, the African Village Corner transformed the venue into a curated expression of African culture through food, fashion, music, and commerce. Designed to stir both emotion and investment interest, the Village drew guests into meaningful cultural exchange and economic discovery.

The African Village is not a sideshow; it’s a strategy,” said Agboola. “We’re now taking it across CARICOM Barbados, St. Lucia, and Antigua and planning a Caribbean Village to debut in Africa very shortly.”

Motherland Reconnect: From Showcase to System

NTT Global unveiled its next infrastructure move, motherhoodreconnect.com, a digital collaboration platform where African and Diaspora businesses can register, partner, and grow together. It’s the online anchor of this movement, facilitating:

Diaspora B2B matchmaking

Tourism showcase registration

Creative industry collaborations

Pan-African–Caribbean policy and cultural programming

Next Steps: From Dialogue to Deliverables

While no formal deal was announced, the event catalysed multiple action tracks:

Africa–Caribbean Collaboration Fund under design

Direct Lagos-Montego Bay air route discussions are underway

Quarterly Mobile African Villages across CARICOM

Institutional support for AU–CARICOM relations Motherland Reconnect: From Showcase to System

