Tributes to Muhammadu Buhari Pour In from Around the World | Here’s What They’re Saying

Tributes have continued to pour in from across Nigeria and beyond following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday at the age of 82. The two-time leader, first as a military Head of State from 1984 to 1985 and later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, passed away in London where he had been receiving medical care.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who announced his predecessor’s death, expressed his condolences to the former First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and directed that national flags be flown at half-mast across the country. Vice President Kashim Shettima was also dispatched to London to accompany the late president’s body back home.

As news of Buhari’s death spread, political leaders, statesmen, and prominent Nigerians offered heartfelt tributes, reflecting on his legacy, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo called Buhari a “cool patriot,” saying,

It is with heavy heart, that I received this afternoon, of the passing of a colleague , a comrade, a cool patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari… At a time like this, we need the totality of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all those who have had opportunities to run the affairs of this country to get us out of the situation we are in.

In a deeply personal reflection, General Ibrahim Babangida, described Buhari as “a friend, brother, course mate, and fellow soldier,” stating,

Through the years, we shared trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments, victories and moments of reflection… His passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State, or a two-term civilian President. It is the loss of a symbol.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, expressed her shock and sadness, saying,

Unbelievable! I did not know just how ill HE President Buhari was… I am so very sad. May the Soul of HE @MBuhari rest in perfect peace.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan praised Buhari’s courage and character, writing,

He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar honoured Buhari’s legacy, saying,

President Buhari was not just a former Head of State; he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience… Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times.

Vice President Kashim Shettima called it a “black Sunday,” mourning “one of Nigeria’s greatest leaders of all time,” and reflecting on the last visit he paid to Buhari in London, saying,

“This loss is too cruel than terms could give out.”

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who served as Buhari’s deputy for eight years, said,

President Buhari’s legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.

Babajide Sanwo–Olu, Governor of Lagos state, described him as a courageous, disciplined, respected and passionate leader

His commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation because he provided honest and transparent leadership in the country.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio described him as “a fine military officer that served Nigeria with zeal and patriotism and upon retirement transited to a democratic icon.”

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, called for national reflection, saying,

President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader. May Almighty Allah… forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Amen.

Former Senate President David Mark, who served under Buhari’s military rule as Military Governor of Niger State, described him as,

a hero, an uncommon patriot, and a selfless leader who gave his all for the good of our nation.

From the international community, condolences echoed with equal solemnity.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission described Buhari’s death as a great loss to the region, stating, “His role in promoting peace, democracy, and regional integration in West Africa will be long remembered.”

The United States Embassy in Nigeria said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the people of Nigeria on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restore integrity to public office. His legacy includes his efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and all Nigerians who mourn this loss.”

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria also expressed sorrow, stating, “President Buhari was a friend of China. His legacy of promoting Sino-Nigerian cooperation in infrastructure and economic development will continue to be cherished.”